Illini get another 2018 offensive line commit

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois dipped into the Texas recruiting pool again in the 2018 class, adding a commitment from offensive lineman Braeden Daniels on Tuesday night. The Hebron High School prospect out of Carrollton, Texas, is the 13th commit in the 2018 class for the Illini.

Daniels, who checks in at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, is a consensus three-star recruit. He joins fellow Texas natives Kievan Myers and Calvin Avery — Bishop Dunne teammates in Dallas — as part of Illinois' continued push into coach Lovie Smith's home state.

"After a great visit and conversation with Coach Lovie Smith, I am grateful to announce that I've committed to the University of Illinois," Daniels tweeted.

Daniels picked the Illini over several other offers, including Arizona, Arkansas State, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, New Mexico State, North Texas, Southern Misss, Texas State, Tulsa, Utah and Utah State.