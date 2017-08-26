Illini Legends, Lists and Lore: Illinois vs. MAC

For the 14th time in its history, Fighting Illini football will be matched against an opponent from the Mid-American Conference this coming Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Ball State Cardinals face Illinois for the second time in their history, having lost to the Illini by a score of 28-17 back in 2007. Illinois has an all-time record of 10-3 against the MAC. Two of its losses came against Western Michigan in 2008 (23-17) and 2016 (34-10). The third defeat came at the hands of Ohio University in 2006 (20-17). Victory-wise, the Illini have defeated WMU three times (1947, 2004 and 2011) and Northern Illinois twice (2001 and 2010). The Illini have beaten NIU on two other occasions, though at the time the Huskies were not a member of the MAC. UI has one win each versus Ohio, Akron, Ball State, Miami and Kent State. Some Illini highlights against MAC competition:• In 1947, Illinois’ Dike Eddleman sprinted to a school-record 92-yard punt return vs. WMU.• In 1996, Robert Holcombe rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns vs. Akron.• In 2001, Eugene Wilson picked off two NIU passes and Terrell Washington blocked a pair of Huskie kicks.• In 2004, E.B. Halsey scored a touchdown for Illinois with just 1:02 remaining to cap an Illini comeback vs. WMU.• In 2007, Rashard Mendenhall rushed for 189 yards and a pair of touchdowns vs. Ball State.• In 2010, Mikel Leshoure (180) and Nathan Scheelhaase (115) combined for 295 yards rushing vs. NIU.• In 2011, Illini running backs Troy Pollard (133) and Donovonn Young (100) helped No. 24 Illinois run past WMU.• In 2013, Scheelhaase set a school record with four touchdown passes in the second quarter to beat Miami. llini birthdaysToday: Scott Studwell, football (63)Monday: Becky Biehl, golf Tuesday: Perdita Felicien, track & fieldWednesday: Aminata Yanni, basketball (35)Thursday: Tal Brody, basketball (74)Friday: Brad Dancer, tennis coach (47)Saturday: James Griffin, basketball (59)