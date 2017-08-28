LIVE! Lovie Smith press conference

A couple sizebable takeaways from Lovie Smith's first game week press conference at Memorial Stadium, with the Illini set to take on Ball State at 11 a.m. Saturday.

First, redshirt senior cornerback Jaylen Dunlap and redshirt sophomore running back Reggie Corbin haven't been officially ruled out against the Cardinals, but Smith said it's hard to count on players that didn't get reps througout either all (Dunlap) or most of (Corbin) training camp.

Plenty of freshmen will see the field in the opener. Smith wouldn't say how many or who, but made a point that the Illini coaches will play the best players. Right now, Illinois' young players are among the best at several positions.

Some starters, Smith said, were obvious. Chayce Crouch is the Illini quarterback. Kendrick Foster is at the top of the running back depth chart. Christian DiLauro will anchor the offensive line. Tre Watson will do the same in the middle of the Illini defense at linebacker.

More tweet highlights from beat writer Scott Richey ...

Smith: Young players have really stepped up (at RB). Mike Epstein, Ra'Von Bonner. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) August 28, 2017

Smith: We have a good idea (which freshmen will play). ... When you get to the 1st game, things will really clear up. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) August 28, 2017

Smith: Defensive coaches in general would rather play a QB that's in the pocket most of the time. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) August 28, 2017

Smith: QB that can run the football is a totally different animal. ... Defense has to account for another man. #Illini https://t.co/j1Y5lawPHL — Scott Richey (@srrichey) August 28, 2017

Smith: To Crouch ... Once you get yards, get down. Score, give the ball to the official. When he played last year, instant energy. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) August 28, 2017

Smith: Healthier (on OL) after camp. Feel like we're going to have our group ready to go. Young players have all gotten a chance. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) August 28, 2017

Smith: We've all grown up with football. It's been kind of neat being around a guy that hasn't (Aussie freshman punter Blake Hayes). #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) August 28, 2017

The Illinois football opener is just five days away — an 11 a.m. kickoff against Ball State the start of Year 2 under Lovie Smith. Illinois wrapped up its training camp at the end of last week before leaving Campus Rec Fields and returning to its own facility for a bit of advanced game week prep.

That prep continues this week, with the Illini just a touchdown (plus a successful PAT) favorite against the Cardinals. Smith will take the podium at 1 p.m. for his weekly press conference, and The News-Gazette will be well represented at Memorial Stadium for it with Loren Tate, Bob Asmussen and Scott Richey (that's me) in attendance.

I'll be tweeting along throughout (follow me at @srrichey), and the tweet highlights will be incorporated into the LIVE! Report.

Illinois emerged from training camp with a series of questions that will start to be answered when the season commences. Questions like ... How will Chayce Crouch fare at quarterback? Can the offensive line protect him? What percentage of the offense will fall on Kendrick Foster and the Illini running backs? How many true freshmen will play? Can a rebuilt defensive line be effective? When will Jaylen Dunlap return in the secondary?

See, lots of questions. The big story out of camp, though, was the freshmen. The Illinois coaches recruited them with the pitch they'll play right away, and they're holding to that promise. Bennett Williams took over as the starting strong safety in Week 1. Ricky Smalling showed his potential when he arrived. In total, count on at least a dozen true freshmen to play against Ball State.