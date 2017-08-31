Georgia quarterback commits to Illinois

Audio: PODCAST: SportsTalk 8-31-17 » more Marcus Jackson joins Scott on today's show. After the latest in sports news, the talk about the Illini's home opener Saturday with Ball State PBP announcer Joel Godett and Holly Stalcup (Event Management for Illinois Football).

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' first commitment in the 2018 class came from Peoria quarterback Coran Taylor, but the Illini still pursued another signal caller in the class to add depth at the position. They got him Thursday night when Georgia quarterback Cordel Littlejohn announced his commitment on Twitter.

"I wish my grandfather was here to see this, but I know he is happy for me in heaven," Littlejohn's social media note read. "After this long recruiting process I have made my decision to commit to the University of Illinois."

Littlejohn is a consensus three-star recruit. He had interest from a handful of high major programs, but his only other listed offer besides Illinois was Tulane.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback out of Roswell, Ga., completed 12 of 19 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown and rushed seven times for 20 yards and another score in Roswell's 17-14 double overtime loss to South Forsyth on Aug. 18. The Hornets play again Friday against Central Gwinnett.

Littlejohn played the 2016 season at Lincolnton (N.C.) High School. He passed for 3,654 yards and 50 touchdowns while throwing just seven interceptions for the Wolves and also rushed for 346 yards and six touchdowns.

Littlejohn is Illinois' 14th commit in the 2018 class and third this month. He joins Carrollton, Texas, offensive lineman Braeden Daniels and four-star Dallas defensive tackle Calvin Avery as the most recent commits.