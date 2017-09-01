Dunlap out for opener

Photo by: Heather Coit Illinois football's Jaylen Dunlap is ready for the upcoming season at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Other Related Content Top 50 most important Illini: No. 5, Jaylen Dunlap

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois cornerback Jaylen Dunlap will not play on Saturday against Ball State, coach Lovie Smith said Friday at the Illini Quarterback Club.

Dunlap has missed most of training camp with an unspecified leg injury.

He was a returning starter and was one of three players Illinois took as a representative to the Big Ten Kickoff event in Chicago in late July.