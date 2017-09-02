How they line up: Illinois vs. Ball State

Photo by: Michael Conroy/AP Ball State running back James Gilbert runs against Western Michigan during game last season in Muncie, Ind. Gilbert ran for more than 1,300 yards last season and is the biggest offensive threat for Ball State.

Beat writer Bob Asmussen's skinny on his projected starters for Illinois and Ball State:

ILLINI (0-0)

Offense

NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.

7 Quarterback Chayce Crouch 6-4 230 Jr.

22 Running back Kendrick Foster 5-9 190 Sr.

18 Wide receiver Mikey Dudek 5-11 185 Jr.

11 Wide receiver Malik Turner 6-3 200 Sr.

4 Wide receiver Ricky Smalling 6-1 205 Fr.

39 Tight end Nate Echard 6-2 230 Sr.

72 Tackle Gabe Megginson 6-5 305 So.

76 Guard Larry Boyd 6-6 340 Fr.

65 Center Doug Kramer 6-2 295 R-Fr.

53 Guard Nick Allegretti 6-4 320 Jr.

67 Tackle Christian DiLauro 6-5 300 Sr.

Player to watch: Foster. It has been seven years since an Illinois running back gained 1,000 yards in a season. Centennial's Mikel Leshoure ran for a school-record 1,697 that year, including a monster game at Wrigley Field (thanks, Jay Prosch). Peorian Foster knows what it takes to put up big numbers, zooming past 1,000 in three All-State seasons at Richwoods.

Defense

NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.

47 End Sean Adesanya 6-3 250 Jr.

96 Tackle Tymir Oliver 6-4 285 So.

55 Tackle Jamal Milan 6-3 300 So.

5 End James Crawford 6-2 235 Sr.

33 Linebacker Tre Watson 6-2 235 Jr.

3 Linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips 6-2 220 Jr.

2 Linebacker Julian Jones 6-2 220 Jr.

31 Cornerback Cameron Watkins 6-0 190 So.

4 Safety Bennett Williams 6-0 200 Fr.

21 Safety Patrick Nelson 6-2 220 So.

6 Cornerback Tony Adams 6-0 190 Fr.

Player to watch: Adams. From the first day of training camp, the St. Louis University High product impressed the coaches with his playmaking, technique and attitude. If he gets his hands on a ball, the talented return man will do his best to take it to the end zone. Adams was coming off a torn ACL suffered during his senior season. The staff was careful with him, making sure he took days off to recover. Illinois has done OK over the years with freshman cornerbacks. There will be some bumps and burns, but the early playing time will pay off big in future seasons.

Specialists

NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.

43 Kicker Chase McLaughlin 6-1 180 Jr.

14 Punter Blake Hayes 6-6 230 Fr.

Head coach: Lovie Smith (3-9 at Illinois, 3-9 overall in second season).

CARDINALS (0-0)

Offense

NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.

15 Quarterback Riley Neal 6-6 225 Jr.

34 Running back James Gilbert 5-8 200 Jr.

86 Wide receiver Riley Miller 6-1 195 So.

11 Wide receiver Corey Lacanaria 5-8 100 Sr.

1 Wide receiver Jordan Hogue 6-0 185 Sr.

5 Tight end Danny Pinter 6-4 255 So.

77 Tackle Kaleb Slaven 6-4 290 R-Fr.

75 Guard Vinnie Palazeti 6-4 295 Sr.

64 Center Andrew Poenitsch 6-3 285 So.

70 Guard Alex Joss 6-4 299 Jr.

58 Tackle Kadin Booker 6-6 290 Jr.

Player to watch: Gilbert, who is coming off a huge sophomore season. He ran for 1,332 yards, the fourth most in Ball State history. The All-MAC pick from Indianapolis gained at least 100 yards seven times. Had 264 yards against Buffalo, the second-best single-game total in school history.

Defense

NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.

9 End Reggie McGee 6-1 240 Sr.

92 Tackle John Swisher 6-2 285 Sr.

93 Tackle Kevin Willis 6-2 300 Sr.

98 End Anthony Winbush 6-1 240 Sr.

26 Linebacker Brandon Martin 6-0 225 R-Fr.

2 Linebacker Jacob White 6-0 230 So.

50 Linebacker Damon Singleton 6-2 240 Jr.

3 Cornerback Josh Miller 5-11 185 Jr.

17 Safety Bryce Cosby 5-10 180 Fr.

23 Safety Brett Anderson 6-0 185 Fr.

7 Cornerback Marc Walton 5-10 191 Jr.

Player to watch: Winbush. All-MAC third-team choice in 2016 after he finished third in the league with 81 / 2 sacks. Attended the same high school as current Illini quarterback Jeff George Jr. and former Illini quarterback Jeff George Sr. (Warren Central). Also led the team in sacks as a sophomore with five.

Specialists

NO. POS. PLAYER HT. WT. YR.

22 Kicker Morgan Hagee 5-11 175 Jr.

38 Punter Nathan Snyder 6-4 218 Fr.

Head coach: Mike Neu (4-8 at Ball State; 4-8 overall in second season).

Prediction: Illinois 24, Ball State 14

If Smith's team has any hopes of going to a bowl game in his second season, it can't stumble against the Cardinals. Illinois should be able to beat a MAC team at home and usually does (ignore the blowout loss to Western Michigan last season. The Broncos had once-in-a-lifetime talent.) The Cardinals are improved over Mike Neu's first year. But there are areas the Illini can exploit, especially the young secondary. The Big Ten usually has a physicality advantage against the MAC and that's the case again here. Look for Chayce Crouch to move the chains with runs and passes. And look for Mikey Dudek to get involved early in his first game since 2014.