LIVE! Ball State

Illinois 16, Ball State 7 — Halftime

Illinois boosted its lead with 21 seconds to play in the first half with a 40-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin, giving the Illini a nine-point lead at the break when Ball State ran one play and then decided that was enough and headed to the locker room for halftime.

First, a look at social media:

Ball state had 21 rushes for 54 yards. That's a win for Illinois, though those attempts need to be cut down by getting off the field — Steve (@IlliniToffee) September 2, 2017

Well that could have been a lot worse #ILLINI. Now let's dominate the second half. — Jason Koch (@2006illinifan) September 2, 2017

And now how about some halftime impressions?

— A lot of freshmen have played for the Illini. My unofficial tally at the moment is an even dozen. Leader in the clubhouse from that group? Mike Epstein and his six carries for 22 yards and his first career touchdown.

— The Illinois offense got a little better when the expected starting offensive line was out there. It made a difference to have Larry Boyd and Christian DiLauro on the field. Of course, Doug Kramer going down at center meant another shift.

— Mikey Dudek is back. Made a terrific catch on his touchdown pass. Should have, but didn't, call a fair catch on his first punt return. Him getting lit up like that (no penalty applicable) is not ideal.

— The Illini defense got better at stopping Ball State on third down, but it was kind of an issue early. Cardinals quarterback Riley Neal regularly picked on Illlinois freshman cornerback Tony Adams.

Illinois 13, Ball State 6 — 7:52 left in 1st

Mike Epstein got plenty of carries during training camp with Kendrick Foster held out for a time and Reggie Corbin never getting to full speed. He made the most of them and started today's game as Foster's backup.

The Illini's scoring drive that got them back on top of Ball State featured Epstein even more. He moved the chains with his feet and on a 15-yard reception on a screen pass. He finished the drive — after it looked like it was stalling — with a 6-yard touchdown run.

Epstein was the first of Illinois' 2017 recruiting class to commit, stayed committed through two coaching changes, was the first of them to start (he returned the opening kickoff) and how he's the first of them to score.

Ball State 7, Illinois 6 — 3:28 left in 1st

Big takeaway from the latest Ball State drive? Well, no takeaway for the Illini, but also no pressure on Ball State quarterback Riley Neal. He had all the time in the world in the pocket to make passes, including his 8-yard strike to Nolan Givan to put the Cardinals on the board.

Ball State gambled on a fourth down well inside Illinois territory, but it paid off. Now, the Illini are put in the position to have to answer.

Illinois 6, Ball State 0 — 9:58 left in 1st

Mikey Dudek had a Ball State defender draped all over him, but that didn't stop the Illinois wide receiver from catching his first touchdown pass since 2014 on a 16-yard strike by Chayce Crouch. So the Illini have the early lead, and it came because of the defense.

Takeaways couldn't have been more important to Illinois during training camp. With Ball State facing third-and-long, strong safety Patrick Nelson poked the ball free and linebacker Tre Watson returned it to the Cardinals' 16-yard line to set up the score.

Illinois vs. Ball State — 11 a.m. kickoff, BTN

So a bit of news with kickoff coming in less than 15 minutes. Illinois has made a couple changes to its starting offensive line. Christian DiLauro (and his 31 consecutive starts made) and Larry Boyd are out. In are Zeke Martin and Adam Solomon. Both DiLauro and Boyd were running with the second team during pregame warmups.

So there's that. We've been told Lovie Smith will address the change after the game.

Now, for everybody's favorite part of the LIVE! Report ... It's prediction time!

Scott Richey, News-Gazette — 31-21 Illinois

Bob Asmussen, News-Gazette — 24-14 Illinois

Jim Cotter, Danville Commercial-News — 35-14 Illinois

Shannon Ryan, Chicago Tribune — 24-13 Illinois

Kirk Wessler, Peoria Journal-Star — 24-10 Illinois

Mark Tupper, Decatur Herald & Review — 30-17 Illinois

Matt Gertsmeier, Gatehouse — 38-28 Illinois

Isaac Trotter, Illini Inquirer — 31-13 Illinois

Scott Beatty, WDWS — 28-17 Illinois

Robert Rosenthal, Illini Board — 33-27 Ball State

Illinois vs. Ball State — 11 a.m. kickoff, BTN

OK, with this being the season opener and all, here are a few things I'll be watching as soon as the Illini and Cardinals kick this thing off:

— If it's Ball State doing the kicking, the first thing to watch for is who's doing the kick returning for Illinois. Kick returner and punt returner are the only positions currently listed as "TBD" on the Illini depth chart. Maybe true freshman Carmoni Green? Or Mikey Dudek? He was part of that special teams group all through training camp. Also involved ... Tony Adams and Trenard Davis.

— Illinois seems to have found its starting offensive line. How well that group plays, especially true freshman Larry Boyd will be important. Chayce Crouch can make some plays with his arm. He just needs the time to make those throws. Running on designed plays is an entirely different thing than running for his life.

— Takeaways were a major point of emphasis for the Illinois defense during training camp. Will they come through in a live game situation? We'll see. I wouldn't be surprised if true freshman (there seems to be a theme here) Bennett Williams comes away with the first pick. Ball State quarterback Riley Neal might test him since it's his first college game, but Williams proved to be a serious ball hawk in camp.

— Already mentioned it once, but can Illinois stop the run? As lauded as the defensive line was last season, that was an issue.

Illinois vs. Ball State — 11 a.m. kickoff, BTN

As always, a look at #Illini social media with the season opener quickly approaching ...

Another season of Illini Football ready to commence. Receiving some good luck from the Galloping Ghost! #WeWillWin pic.twitter.com/gqphJC14eQ — Joel Hemingway (@jhemingway85) September 2, 2017

Typically I'd go all caps on this but I know I'll be disappointed within 2 weeks so:



Illini football is back. Yay — Andrew Fulk (@fulknA) September 2, 2017

Illinois vs. Ball State — 11 a.m. kickoff, BTN

What kind of challenge might Ball State present today? For one, the Cardinals are going to run the ball. Probably a lot.

With James Gilbert returning after rushing for 1,332 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, that's probably not a bad approach to take. Quarterback Riley Neal can move the ball on the ground, too. He rushed for 540 yards and eight touchdowns in addition to his 2,541 and 13 touchdowns through the air.

Illinois, with an almost entirely new defensive line will have to prove it can stop the run. Only Jamal Milan returns as a starter at defensive tackle, with James Crawford and Sean Adesanya at end and Tymir Oliver taking up the other spot in the middle.

With any first game of the season making game planning more supposition than anything, the Illini turned their focus inward through four weeks of training camp and a fifth week getting ready for today's opener.

"As you get to the first game of the season, it’s more about you," Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. "You never know for sure what Ball State will do. They have a history — we all have a history — but you never know until you play that game."

Illinois vs. Ball State — 11 a.m. kickoff, BTN

The 2016 Illinois football season ended 281 days ago in a 42-21 loss to Northwestern in Evanston. So that's what the Illini have been stuck with for 100 days shy of a full year. They're ready to get back on the field against Ball State.

"This is such an exciting time for us," Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. "We’ve been waiting for year two for a long time. Training camp each year seems like it flies by quickly. We’ve gotten a lot of work done.

"We knew going into the season — into training camp — we’d have a young ball club, a lot of young players. To get them on the football field and start teaching them how we do things, how we’re going to win games, letting them know their role has been fun to watch. We’ve seen improvement from day one."

The only other time that Illinois played Ball State was a 28-17 win for the #Illini in 2007. ILLINI ROSE BOWL 2017 CONFIRMED! — The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) September 2, 2017

Illinois vs. Ball State — 11 a.m. kickoff, BTN

So I arrived at Memorial Stadium to an Illinois depth chart awaiting me before the game. Let's take a look ...

— Let's get to the big one right away. Redshirt senior Jaylen Dunlap is listed atop the depth chart at one of the cornerback positions. That sort of flies directly in the face of what Illinois coach Lovie Smith said at Friday's Quarterbacks Club luncheon when he announced Dunlap would not play. So, I guess we'll wait and see.

— Other than that, there's not too much surprising with the listed starters and backups. Henry McGrew joining Nate Echard as the top tight ends (with freshman Louis Dorsey in the next pairing) probably qualifies. But as good a pass catcher Dorsey showed he could be in training camp, his blocking needs work. McGrew and especially Echard do that well.

— Four true freshmen are penciled in as starters, though. Blake Hayes is the No. 1 punter, Larry Boyd will play at one guard spot on the Illinois offensive line and Bennett Williams (free safety) and Tony Adams (cornerback) make up half the secondary.

— Christion Abercrombie backing up Sean Adesanya at one defensive end spot is interesting. The Atlanta native shifted from linebacker to the defensive line once camp started, and, at the moment, passed true freshman Owen Carney Jr.

— Several freshmen are in backup roles, including Mike Epstein (running back), Ricky Smalling (wide receiver), Alex Palczewski (guard), Bobby Roundtree (defensive end) and Dawson DeGroot (strong safety).

The 2016 Illinois football season ended rather unceremoniously — three straight losses to drop the Illini to 3-9 for the first year of the Lovie Smith era. Today's season opener against Ball State marks a fresh start.

Not that there aren't several questions about this Illinois football team (more on that later in the pregame LIVE!). At least some of those questions, though, will be answered as the Illini face the Cardinals.

Kickoff is two hours away, and The News-Gazette will have you covered from start to well after the game is finished with plenty of coverage in Sunday's News-Gazette and right here at IlliniHQ.com (plus some online only extras).

Longtime beat writer Bob Asmussen is back for another season of Illinois football. So is even longer time columnist Loren Tate, who's working on his second half century covering the team. Then there's the "new" guy, Scott Richey (that's me), sliding in as a second beat writer to round out our all-encompassing coverage.

Speaking of which ... Now would be a good time to catch up on what you might have missed this week in the lead up to the first game of the season:

