Sept. 4 Asmussen Top 25

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press AP Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:

1. Alabama

2. Southern Cal

3. Ohio State

4. Oklahoma

5. Clemson

6. Michigan

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Wisconsin

10. Florida State

11. Auburn

12. LSU

13. Stanford

14. Oklahoma State

15. Georgia

16. Kansas State

17. South Florida

18. Louisville

19. Miami

20. Tennessee

21. Oregon

22. Virginia Tech

23. Florida

24. Boise State

25. UCLA

