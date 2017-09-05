Sept. 4 Asmussen Top 25
Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press AP Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:
1. Alabama
2. Southern Cal
3. Ohio State
4. Oklahoma
5. Clemson
6. Michigan
7. Penn State
8. Washington
9. Wisconsin
10. Florida State
11. Auburn
12. LSU
13. Stanford
14. Oklahoma State
15. Georgia
16. Kansas State
17. South Florida
18. Louisville
19. Miami
20. Tennessee
21. Oregon
22. Virginia Tech
23. Florida
24. Boise State
25. UCLA
