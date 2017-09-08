Epstein to start against Western Kentucky
|
CHAMPAIGN — Freshman running back Mike Epstein will make his first career start Saturday night when the Illini face Western Kentucky, Illini offensive coordinator Garrick McGee said at the Illini Quarterback Club today.
Epstein scored two touchdowns in the Illini's season-opening win over Ball State.
He replaces senior Kendrick Foster in the starting lineup.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.