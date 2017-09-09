LIVE! Western Kentucky

Illinois vs. Western Kentucky — 7 p.m., BTN

How the Illini finished their Week 1 victory against Ball State was coach Lovie Smith's biggest takeaway from the game.

"It’s always about that," Smith said earlier this week. "You want to go through adversity, put guys in tough situations and see how they respond. We did all that. There was a point in the fourth quarter Ball State had momentum, made a big run and it wasn’t really looking good for our team at the time. Character kind of showed. Guys stepped in all three phases. We needed to make plays in all three phases, and we did.

That held especially true because of the number of freshmen Illinois played.

"A lot of young players got their first college experience playing in a football game, and we saw improvement from start to finish with them," Smith added.

Based on the depth chart the starting OL will be Boyd & DiLauro at tackle, Megginson & Palczewski at guard & Allegretti at center. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) September 9, 2017

Might be matching freshmen DEs too. Both Bobby Roundtree and Isaiah Gay listed as top "OR" option w/ James Crawford & Sean Adesanya. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) September 9, 2017

Good afternoon everybody. Last week at this time, Illinois had just put the finishing touches on its 24-21 victory against Ball State to start the 2017 season — with Jamal Milan's blocked field goal with no time remaining sealing the victory.

Now? The Illini are two hours from kickoff with a 7 p.m. start against Western Kentucky.

How will Illinois look under the lights after struggling through three quarters against Ball State before pulling off the comeback win?

That's the question. One thing we do know is the youth movement will continue. Illinois played a dozen true freshmen in Week 1, and coach Lovie Smith said Monday that more could play against the Hilltoppers.

The same four that started last week — Bennett Williams, Tony Adams, Bobby Roundtree and Larry Boyd — will probably do so today, and Mike Esptein has gotten the nod at running back. I'd count on at least one more true freshman starter in a couple hours.

