Scott Richey’s report card: Illinois 20, Western Kentucky 7

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Illinois running back Mike Epstein, who got the start Saturday, drags Western Kentucky defensive back Drell Greene in the first quarter.

Player of the game: Illinois running back Mike Epstein



If it seems like he’s played longer than two games, it’s OK. The Class of 2017 commit delivered good news to Illinois fans back in August 2015 when he picked the Illini. He gave them even more reason to cheer with 111 rushing yards on Saturday night.



OFFENSE



Illinois: C; Western Kentucky: D



Chayce Crouch was steady in the pass game and gave Illinois another added dimension with feet. Again. Western Kentucky quarterback Mike White struggled nearly the entire night.



DEFENSE



Illinois: A; Western Kentucky: C



Hard to complain about a defense nearly throwing a shutout, right? Julian Jones’ pick-six sparked the Illini right before halftime and Lovie Smith showed why he’s a defensive-minded coach.



SPECIAL TEAMS



Illinois: B; Western Kentucky: B



It looked like Chase McLaughlin’s two first-half field goals would make for the only points before Barry Houser’s Marching Illini took the field. No big return from Mikey Dudek needed.



COACHING



llinois: A; Western Kentucky: C The gameplan didn’t seem to overwhelm the young Illini. Smart move. Keeping it simple worked for Garrick McGee’s offense and Hardy Nickerson’s defense.



OVERALL



Illinois: B+; Western Kentucky: C-



The 24-hour rule of celebration may need to be condensed down to a 12-hour rule given the Illini’s likely short turnaround. But raise your hand if you had Illinois starting the season 2-0.