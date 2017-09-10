Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sept. 10 Asmussen Top 25
Sept. 10 Asmussen Top 25

Sun, 09/10/2017 - 9:35am | Bob Asmussen

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:

 

TEAM   PREVIOUS

1. Alabama   1

2. Southern Cal   2

3. Oklahoma   4

4. Clemson   5

5. Michigan   6

6. Penn State   7

7. Washington   8

8. Wisconsin   9

9. Ohio State   3

10. Florida State   10

11. LSU   12

12. Oklahoma State   14

13. Georgia   15

14. Louisville   18

15. Auburn   11

16. Kansas State   16

17. South Florida   17

18. Stanford   13

19. Miami   19

20. Tennessee   20

21. Oregon 21

22. Virginia Tech   22

23. Florida   23

24. UCLA  25

25. Washington State   --

