Sept. 10 Asmussen Top 25
Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:
TEAM PREVIOUS
1. Alabama 1
2. Southern Cal 2
3. Oklahoma 4
4. Clemson 5
5. Michigan 6
6. Penn State 7
7. Washington 8
8. Wisconsin 9
9. Ohio State 3
10. Florida State 10
11. LSU 12
12. Oklahoma State 14
13. Georgia 15
14. Louisville 18
15. Auburn 11
16. Kansas State 16
17. South Florida 17
18. Stanford 13
19. Miami 19
20. Tennessee 20
21. Oregon 21
22. Virginia Tech 22
23. Florida 23
24. UCLA 25
25. Washington State --
