Sept. 10 Asmussen Top 25

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:

TEAM PREVIOUS

1. Alabama 1

2. Southern Cal 2

3. Oklahoma 4

4. Clemson 5

5. Michigan 6

6. Penn State 7

7. Washington 8

8. Wisconsin 9

9. Ohio State 3

10. Florida State 10

11. LSU 12

12. Oklahoma State 14

13. Georgia 15

14. Louisville 18

15. Auburn 11

16. Kansas State 16

17. South Florida 17

18. Stanford 13

19. Miami 19

20. Tennessee 20

21. Oregon 21

22. Virginia Tech 22

23. Florida 23

24. UCLA 25

25. Washington State --