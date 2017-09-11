Illini land 2018 Texas quarterback

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois hasn’t been shy about addressing its quarterback situation of the future. After landing their first 2018 commitment from Peoria High’s Coran Taylor, the Illini have added two more in the last two weeks to bring their total commitments in the class to 15.

The latest? M.J. Rivers out of Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas. The three-star prospect committed Monday afternoon, joining Taylor and Cordel Littlejohn — who was the last Illinois commitment on Aug. 31 — in Lovie Smith’s second recruiting class.

Rivers fits the mold Illinois is pursuing in quarterbacks under Smith and offensive coordinator Garrick McGee, checking in at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds as a dual threat quarterback. Rivers has put up 482 yards of total offense and six touchdowns in Lone Star’s 2-0 start to its season. He completed 165 of 252 passes for 2,234 yards and 23 touchdowns and rushed for 1,361 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior at Prestonwood Christian Academy in Plano, Texas.

In addition to being the third quarterback commit in Illinois’ 2018 class, Rivers is also the fourth from Texas, joining fellow Dallas-Fort Worth area commits Braden Daniels (Carrollton) and Calvin Avery and Kievan Myers (Dallas). He committed to Illinois over offers from Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Texas-San Antonio and Sam Houston State.