LIVE! South Florida

Illinois at South Florida — 6 p.m., ESPN

The heavier rain from about 10-15 minutes ago seems to have passed for the moment. It wasn't exactly a downpour, but there were lots of big, heavy raindrops. Might still be sprinkling a bit. Hard to tell from my press box vantage point.

Here's what the radar looks like for Tampa during the next few hours:

Time to break out my amateur meteorology skills. I'm not sure this bodes well for a game without disruption. Cross your fingers. pic.twitter.com/xejpJtlFyL — Scott Richey (@srrichey) September 15, 2017

Rain is fine. Any concurrent lightning is decidedly not.

Just an FYI, there's a chance I will — with no warning — switch between CST and EST times. Physically existing in the Eastern Standard time zone while writing for a newspaper in the Central Standard time zone will, I'm sure, cross the wires in my brain.

As far as tonight's game goes, there was a bit of early news. Redshirt senior cornerback Jaylen Dunlap will be available for Illinois against South Florida. That doesn't mean he'll play. Giving him tonight and then next week's bye week to recover from his undisclosed leg injury before Illinois starts Big Ten play might end up being the option.

But Dunlap could play. It's at least on the table. From what I saw/heard this week from practice — briefer with the condensed schedule because of a Friday game — Dunlap looked better than he had the week prior.

No word on redshirt senior defensive end James Crawford. He's missed the past two games for what was deemed a violation of team rules. I would say odds are he doesn't play tonight either. Honestly, it might be difficult for him to claim a spot in Illinois' defensive line rotation. Freshmen Bobby Roundtree and Isaiah Gay have played well.

Good afternoon/evening everybody to the first LIVE! Report on the road of the 2017 season. Beat writer Scott Richey (as always, that's me) is set up at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., with Illinois and No. 22 South Florida two hours from kickoff.

That this game is being played is testament to the fickle nature of, well, Mother Nature. By nearly every projection late last week, Tampa was in the direct path of Hurricane Irma and expected to take what many thought would be a catastrophic hit. But Irma struck further south first, and making landfall in southwest Florida plus a shift back inland spared Tampa from the brunt of the storm.

Not that Tampa escaped unscathed. From speaking with several locals after arriving late Thursday afternoon, several areas were without power — some also without water — up until that day.

But the game goes on, with the unbeaten Illini and unbeaten Bulls ready to face off in a game that, truthfully, has been difficult to get a pregame grasp on.

On the offensive side of the ball, USF is averaging 443.5 yards/game while the Illini are managing just 258 ypg. What to watch for today pic.twitter.com/EL0BapCZwK — USF Football (@USFFootball) September 15, 2017

Will a young Illinois make another leap of improvement like it did last week in beating Western Kentucky? What kind of motivations might South Florida have after not playing last week and having to deal with a serious weather event?

That's what we'll find out in a couple hours. Until then, get caught up on what you might have missed from the week that was in Illini football from Bob Asmussen and myself:

