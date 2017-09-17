Sept. 17 Asmussen Top 25
Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week’s ballot:
TEAM PREVIOUS
1. Alabama 1
2. Clemson 4
3. Oklahoma 3
4. Southern Cal 2
5. Michigan 5
6. Penn State 6
7. Washington 7
8. Wisconsin 8
9. Ohio State 9
10. Oklahoma State 12
11. Florida State 10
12. Georgia 13
13. Auburn 15
14. South Florida 17
15. Miami 19
16. Oregon 21
17. Florida 23
18, Virginia Tech 22
19. Washington State 25
20. Mississippi State —
21. Lousville 14
22. LSU 11
23. San Diego State —
24. TCU —
25. Utah —
