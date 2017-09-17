Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, September 17, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Sept. 17 Asmussen Top 25
| Subscribe

More Illini Sports

Sept. 17 Asmussen Top 25

Sun, 09/17/2017 - 11:35am | Bob Asmussen

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week’s ballot:

TEAM    PREVIOUS
1. Alabama    1
2. Clemson    4
3. Oklahoma    3
4. Southern Cal    2
5. Michigan    5
6. Penn State    6
7. Washington    7
8. Wisconsin    8
9. Ohio State    9
10. Oklahoma State    12
11. Florida State    10
12. Georgia    13
13. Auburn    15
14. South Florida    17
15. Miami    19
16. Oregon    21
17. Florida    23
18, Virginia Tech    22
19. Washington State    25
20. Mississippi State    —
21. Lousville    14
22. LSU    11
23. San Diego State    —
24. TCU    —
25. Utah    —
 

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments