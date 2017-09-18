Illini add transfer quarterback

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois started it bye week Monday. And with the next 11 days before the Illini open Big Ten play at home against Nebraska likely to include plenty of discussion about quarterback play, they added another one to their roster.

Illinois confirmed former Central Florida quarterback Pete DiNovo has transferred and will be immediately eligible this season as a non-scholarship player to provide depth at the position. Per a report from the Tampa Bay Times, DiNovo earned his communication’s degree at UCF and is enrolled at Illinois as a graduate student.

The News-Gazette Sports Page PODCAST: News-Gazette Sports Page 9-18-17 Join the News Gazette sports writers at the Esquire Lounge in downtown Champaign as they discuss the latest on local sports. Tonight's guest: Loren Tate Listen to this podcast

DiNovo redshirted in 2013 behind future first-round pick Blake Bortles, but won the starting job at UCF heading into the 2014 season. The Knights’ season opener against Penn State — in Dublin, Ireland — ended up his only career start.

DiNovo completed 3 of 8 passes for 18 yards against the Nittany Lions, and was replaced by Justin Holman in UCF’s 26-24 loss. DiNovo didn’t play again for the Knights until last season where he attempted one pass — an incompletion — against Florida International on Sept. 24, 2016.

DiNovo has a couple of connections to Illinois. The 6-foot-2, 209-pound quarterback played at the same high school, East Lake (Fla.), as injured Illini linebacker Jake Hansen, and Illinois safeties coach Donnie Abraham was on the East Lake coaching staff when DiNovo played. A three-year starter at East Lake, DiNovo finished his high school career with 6,733 passing yards and 59 touchdowns.