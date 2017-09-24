Sept. 24 Asmussen Top 25

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of the The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:SCHOOL PREVIOUS

1. Alabama 1

2. Clemson 2

3. Oklahoma 3

4. Southern Cal 4

5. Michigan 5

6. Penn State 6

7. Washington 7

8. Wisconsin 8

9. Ohio State 9

10. Georgia 12

11. TCU 24

12. Auburn 13

13. South Florida 14

14. Miami 15

15. Virginia Tech 18

16. Oklahoma State 10

17. Washington State 19

18. Florida 17

19. Louisville 21

20. San Diego State 23

21. Utah 25

22. Notre Dame --

23. Mississippi State 20

24. LSU 22

25. West Virginia --