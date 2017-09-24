Sept. 24 Asmussen Top 25
Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of the The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:SCHOOL PREVIOUS
1. Alabama 1
2. Clemson 2
3. Oklahoma 3
4. Southern Cal 4
5. Michigan 5
6. Penn State 6
7. Washington 7
8. Wisconsin 8
9. Ohio State 9
10. Georgia 12
11. TCU 24
12. Auburn 13
13. South Florida 14
14. Miami 15
15. Virginia Tech 18
16. Oklahoma State 10
17. Washington State 19
18. Florida 17
19. Louisville 21
20. San Diego State 23
21. Utah 25
22. Notre Dame --
23. Mississippi State 20
24. LSU 22
25. West Virginia --
