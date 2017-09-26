Dramatic Tuesday night for Illini athletics

CHAMPAIGN — Tuesday night ended up a busy one for Illinois athletics. With a dash of drama.

First came an official statement at 9:42 p.m. regarding the breaking scandal in college basketball earlier in the day. Exactly 30 minutes later a Class of 2018 Illini football commit announced he was decommitting — and not by his choice.

With Oklahoma State assistant coach Lamont Evans among those arrested Tuesday for bribery and fraud, Illinois was drawn into the latest college basketball scandal. Evans coached under first-year Illinois coach Brad Underwood last season with the Cowbys after Underwood hired Evans in April 2016.

"We watched with the rest of the country as (Tuesday)’s news unfolded regarding alleged corruption in corners of major college basketball,” read the statement the Illinois athletic department issued late Tuesday night. “We have continued to monitor the situation throughout the day and are not aware of any information to suggest involvement in (Tuesday)’s allegations by any member of our men’s basketball staff. We will support any and all efforts to ensure the integrity of our great game.”

The dramatic night continued with three-star Roswell (Ga.) quarterback Cordel Littlejohn announcing his decommitment on Twitter.

“Not by choice,” the note Littlejohn posted read. “My scholarship was just (taken) away after they allowed me to commit, post on all my social media accounts and even after I set up my official visit.

"After being 100 percent committed, my recruiting process is now back open so please contact me if you are serious about recruiting me. Only if you are serious. I don’t want to feel this feeling again. It’s embarrassing to have to come back and tell my family and friends about this.”

Littlejohn was the second of three 2018 quarterbacks to commit to Illinois when he did so less than one month ago. The other two — Coran Taylor (Peoria) and M.J. Rivers (Frisco, Texas) — remain committed to the Illini.