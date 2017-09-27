What's next for Underwood?

Submit questions by clicking here

The college basketball season starts Friday with teams taking the floor for their first official practice of 2017-18. They'll do so just three days removed from four assistant coaches from high major programs among 10 people in the basketball community arrested and charged with federal bribery and fraud charges.

Illinois ultimately had a late-night response to the news that rocked college basketball Tuesday morning. After monitoring the events of the day, the athletic department was "not aware of any information to suggest involvement in (Tuesday's) allegations by any member of our men's basketball staff," although first-year coach did hire Lamont Evans — one of the arrested coaches — last season at Oklahoma State creating at least a connection in that regard.

Elsewhere in Illinois athletics, Lovie Smith's football team is set to begin Big Ten action Friday night against Nebraska. The Illini are coming off a bye week following their first loss of the season.

The program also took a potential PR hit late Tuesday night when 2018 quarterback commit Cordel Littlejohn announced he was no longer committed to Illinois because his scholarship offer had been pulled.

So there's plenty to be discussed concerning Illini athletics this week. Our Scott Richey can address your questions in his 12:30 p.m. chat.