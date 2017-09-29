LIVE! Nebraska

Image Gallery: UI Football vs. Nebraska » more Illinois Hall of Famer Dick Butkus shares a joke with Kaden McCoy, 13, of Lincoln Nebraska as he signs autographs at Grange Grove before Illinois' game vs. Nebraska on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.

Nebraska 7, Illinois 3 — 14:57 left in 2nd

What everyone expected to happen led to Illinois' first points of the game. The Illini moved the ball consistently, utilizing more of a power running game with Chayce Crouch to chew up 64 yards on 15 plays in exactly 9 minutes. But after getting to 1st and Goal, three Illinois run plays were bottled up one after the other by the Nebraska defense. So a 25-yard field goal from Chase McLaughlin is all the Illini got. It's points, but it also represents a missed opportunity for Illinois.

Nebraska 7, Illinois 0 — 8:57 left in 1st

The Illinois defense looked like it had Nebraska on the ropes in the Cornhuskers' first drive of the game. But a targeting call on Illini free safety Bennett Williams gave Nebraska new life, and the 'Huskers took advantage with a 45-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Lee to De'Mornay Pierson-El. Lee had plenty of time in the pocket, Pierson-El came open on a delayed slant route and then was off to the races for the score.

Losing Williams is significant blow for Illinois. Espeically when you consider his backup, Stanley Green, can't play until the second half because of his own targeting penalty two weeks ago against USF.

Illinois vs. Nebraska — 7 p.m., FS1

Last update with kickoff approaching. Four people just parachuted into Memorial Stadium, the last trailing a U.S. flag-like streamer behind him. A big one. The second one, though, I wondered if he was going to bleed off enough speed. Kind of a rough landing.

Anyway, it's not a terrific crowd on a perfect Friday night for football. The Horseshoe has several empty pockets, both the east and west sides are the same and it's a half-full Block I. Plenty of red in the crowd.

But now, for everyone's favorite part of the LIVE! Report ... some predictions. Mostly Illini picks actually, although nobody is really expecting an offensive shootout and the general consensus is a close game.

Scott Richey, News-Gazette — 24-20 Illinois

Shannon Ryan, Chicago Tribune — 23-20 Illinois

Matt Gertsmeier, Gatehouse — 28-17 Nebraska

Jim Cotter, Danville Commerial News — 28-24 Illinois

Mark Tupper, Herald & Review — 21-17 Illinois

Isaac Trotter, IlliniInquirer — 20-17 Illinois

Bob Asmussen, News-Gazette — 21-17 Illinois

Robert Rosenthal, IlliniBoard — 27-10 Nebraska

Illinois vs. Nebraska — 7 p.m., FS1

A change in Illinois' offensive line tonight against Nebraska. Jordan Fagan is replacing Gabe Megginson in the starting lineup at guard next to Christian DiLauro. Odds are, a few more changes will probably happen tonight. Like Vederian Lowe getting some action. We'll see.

Illinois is having some of its young linemen — like Lowe and Larry Boyd — work at both tackle and guard during practice.

"Who are the best five?" Illinois offensive coordinator Garrick McGee said was the criteria for putting the line together. "If you have an injury, you don’t want to put the seventh guy in. You put the next best guy in and shuffle the deck some."

Both McGee and Illinois coach Lovie Smith want to see the Illini offense be more consistent. Score more. The path to that according to McGee?

"I think we need to get our confidence up," he said. "I think that we are a very talented offense. I think we’re capable and have a lot of weapons and have a lot of talented, big, physical linemen. … We’ve go to develop the confidence. I think that I believe in them more than they believe in themselves sometimes."

Illinois vs. Nebraska — 7 p.m, FS1

A few tidbits as we're now inside an hour to kickoff at Memorial Stadium:

— Chayce Crouch is listed as the No. 1 quarterback on Illinois' depth chart, and Jeff George Jr. is his backup ... or "relief hitter" as Illini coach Lovie Smith called it during his Monday press conference. Cam Thomas and Cam Miller round things out. Not listed, of course, is Pete DiNovo. The former UCF transfer lasted two days in Champaign before leaving the team he just joined. As a said when he was added to the roster ... weird.

— James Crawford is back from his three-game suspension and listed as a backup defensive end. Per the depth chart, true freshmen Bobby Roundtree and Isaiah Gay will start.

— Remember, sophomore safety Stanley Green can't play in the first half. He was flagged for targeting and ejected in the second half of Illinois' loss at USF two weeks ago. He'll be eligible to return in the second half tonight. Freshman safety Bennett Williams is starting again.

— Another freshman (the trend continues) has moved up on the offensive line depth chart. Vederian Lowe is listed as fellow freshman Larry Boyd's backup at one of the tackle spots. I don't know which side is quick or strong. That's hard to follow. It's essentially left tackle (or at least that's the case more often it seems).

— Illinois is wearing all orange tonight. It's ... a look. Maybe a bit too Syracuse-ish. Nebraska is in white helmets and jerseys and red pants.

Illinois vs. Nebraska — 7 p.m., FS1

Now a look at Nebraska courtesy of Illinois coordinators Garrick McGee (on Cornhuskers defense) and Hardy Nickerson (on Cornhuskers offense) ...

McGee: "They have a very sound defense. (First-year Nebraska defensive coordinator Bob Diaco) has a very interesting style of defense that’s different than Big Ten defenses, and it’s multiple. They have some three down stuff. When they’re in three down, they can go to four down."

Nickerson: "They turn the ball over a little bit, but they’re a good group. Really good up front. Even though they’ve had some injuries, Nebraska, they’re always going to have an offensive line. They’re always going to be a running football team. The quarterback has a strong arm and can put the ball down the field. It’s a formidable opponent we’re playing against (tonight)."

Illinois vs. Nebraska — 7 p.m., FS1

Kendrick Foster has been passed on the Illinois depth chart by a pair of freshmen running backs in Mike Epstein and Ra'Von Bonner. The redshirt senior was limited to kick return duty only in the Illini's loss to USF, but said he's taking it in stride and trying to be mature about it. He even joked that the bright side is he's fully rested for the start of Big Ten play.

Even with a reduced role, Foster is still one of the few seniors on the Illinois roster and remains a leader for the Illini. Sharing a few thoughts about starting Big Ten action with a young Illinois team was on his to do list heading into tonight's game.

"Nonconference is fun and it’s good competition, but that Big Ten is a different monster," Foster said. "I’ll continue to preach to the younger guys that Big Ten is different. It’s a higher level, but this is why we came here and this is why we’re competing."

"We've got to have our home crowd fill the stadium up because Nebraska comes with a full bus and brings a lot of people," he said. "I want to see more orange than red."

Whether Foster gets his wish remains to be seen. Nebraska fans traveled well per ususal.

Illinois vs. Nebraska — 7 p.m., FS1

There was a bit of consternation with an Illinois home game scheduled for a Friday night. The old "Friday nights are for high school football" argument. That's not exactly an invalid argument, although the nature of TV deals and the growing need for live sports broadcasts has seen just about every day of the week used for college football. That's certainly the case for the coming college basketball season.

While some Big Ten teams had the pull to tell the conference "thanks, but no thanks" on Friday night games, Illinois has embraced the opportunity for the national TV broadcast opportunities — like the USF game two weeks ago and tonight.

"We’re excited to play in front of a national TV audience again, which is a big thing for our program as we kind of move forward," Illinois coach Lovie Smith said, adding it can help on the recruiting front, too.

"We have a great university," Smith continued. "I believe in it, and I think others should have my same belief on that. ... That’s why, to me, it’s important for us to play and it be televised nationally for other people to see what this young football team is doing."

Good early evening everybody. After a one-week hiatus as Illinois went through its bye, the LIVE! Report returns from Memorial Stadium for the Illini's Big Ten opener against Nebraska. Beat writer Scott Richey (as always, that's me) is all set up at Memorial Stadium for the duration.

Illinois and Nebraska are about two hours away from kickoff in their nationally televised game on FS1. And it's a game that could come with an end result about as sure as the coin flip that will precede it.

Illinois has a couple advantages lined up for it. Home field being one. Extra prep with the bye week being another. Nebraska, on the other hand, had the short week after beating Rutgers last Saturday. And the Cornhuskers didn't exactly beat up on the Scarlet Knights a week after losing to Northern Illinois. All is not well in Lincoln, Neb. Still, Nebraska will be a challenge for the Illini. A win is no sure thing.

The Cornhuskers will also be well represented in the Memorial Stadium stands. I didn't hear any "Go Big Red!" cheers as I walked from the parking lot, but the Nebraska tailgaters are out in force. One group has even invaded Grange Grove.

So, yeah. Stay tuned. This game could get interesting. But until it does, you can catch up on all the N-G football coverage this week from Bob Asmussen, myself and a cameo appearance by Jim Rossow.

