Illini freshman quarterback suspended

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois offensive coordinator Garrick McGee hedged Monday when he said just because freshman quarterback Cam Thomas hadn’t played yet and was behind both Chayce Crouch and Jeff George Jr. on the depth chart that it didn’t necessarily mean he wouldn’t play.

Burning Thomas’ redshirt seems less likely at the moment. Scout first reported and an Illinois spokesman confirmed Saturday the Marian Catholic grad has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules.

Thomas’ suspension is also a departure from the way McGee discussed the true freshman Monday. Illinois’ bye week was a good one as far as Thomas’ growth as a college quarterback.

“He had a really good week last week,” McGee said. “Got a lot of development and really good work in. He’s settled in with school and playing quarterback.”