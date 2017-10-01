Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Oct. 1 Asmussen Top 25
Oct. 1 Asmussen Top 25

Sun, 10/01/2017 - 8:51am | Bob Asmussen

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:

 

SCHOOL   PREVIOUS

1. Alabama   1
2. Clemson   2
3. Oklahoma   3
4. Michigan   5
5. Penn State   6
6. Washington   7
7. Wisconsin   8
8. Ohio State   9
9. Georgia   10
10. Washington State   17
11. TCU   11
12. South Florida   13
13. Southern Cal   4
14. Auburn   12
15. Miami   14
16. Oklahoma State   16
17. Florida   18
18. Louisville   19
19. San Diego State   20
20.Virginia Tech   15
21. Utah   21
22. Notre Dame   22
23. Central Florida   --
24. West Virginia   25
25. Oregon   --
 

