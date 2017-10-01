Oct. 1 Asmussen Top 25

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:

SCHOOL PREVIOUS

1. Alabama 1

2. Clemson 2

3. Oklahoma 3

4. Michigan 5

5. Penn State 6

6. Washington 7

7. Wisconsin 8

8. Ohio State 9

9. Georgia 10

10. Washington State 17

11. TCU 11

12. South Florida 13

13. Southern Cal 4

14. Auburn 12

15. Miami 14

16. Oklahoma State 16

17. Florida 18

18. Louisville 19

19. San Diego State 20

20.Virginia Tech 15

21. Utah 21

22. Notre Dame 22

23. Central Florida --

24. West Virginia 25

25. Oregon --

