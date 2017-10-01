Oct. 1 Asmussen Top 25
Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:
SCHOOL PREVIOUS
1. Alabama 1
2. Clemson 2
3. Oklahoma 3
4. Michigan 5
5. Penn State 6
6. Washington 7
7. Wisconsin 8
8. Ohio State 9
9. Georgia 10
10. Washington State 17
11. TCU 11
12. South Florida 13
13. Southern Cal 4
14. Auburn 12
15. Miami 14
16. Oklahoma State 16
17. Florida 18
18. Louisville 19
19. San Diego State 20
20.Virginia Tech 15
21. Utah 21
22. Notre Dame 22
23. Central Florida --
24. West Virginia 25
25. Oregon --
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.