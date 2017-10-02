UPDATED: Illini make QB change
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Lovie Smith said today that Jeff George Jr. will start at quarterback against Iowa on Saturday. The Illini made the move away from Chayce Crouch following another poor offensive performance in their 28-6 loss to Nebraska on Friday.
"Some positions you try to stay the course as much as you possibly can, but you have to kind of look at what’s going on on the field," Smith said. "There’s a lot of things we’re not doing right, but we feel like in order to take that next step we need to make that change."
Crouch completed 41 of 77 passes for 427 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions as the starter this season. George played in the second half of Illinois' loss to South Florida and completed 12 of 22 passes for 211 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Following the loss to Nebraska, Smith said Illinois "was not a passing team." He doubled down on that after announcing the quarterback change. The Illini's focus will still be on the run.
"We’re not a passing team, but we need to be able to pass the ball," Smith said. "We want to have balance with what we do. We want to be able to run the football, but there’s a time there’s a reason why the forward pass is a part of it. We need to be able to do it."
Cam Thomas will move into the backup quarterback position this week behind George. The true freshman out of Chicago Heights was suspended for the Nebraska game for an undisclosed violation of team rules, but Smith said he would be in the "starting rotation" at quarterback heading into Saturday's game at Iowa.
"We go each week with guys we feel give us the best chance to win," Smith said. "I can’t go 1-2-3-4 on the reasons why. It’s a lot of things we’ve taken into consideration. ... Then it’s about production and what you do in the game."
