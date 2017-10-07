LIVE! Iowa

So ... either this entire week has been a hoax or Iowa didn't get Illinois' depth chart updated for today's game. Listed at starter at quarterback? Chayce Crouch. I'm going to assume the latter is the reason why. Or everybody that wrote about or talked about Jeff George Jr. this week — I did both — will look a little foolish.

Yes, the locker room is still pink at Kinnick Stadium. Helps promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Game time 11 am on BTN! #ILLINI pic.twitter.com/VBa7BHXt2z — Kent Brown (@kentbrown) October 7, 2017

Illinois' offensive line is a position group that might also change this week. Doug Kramer has been back at practice, and Illini offensive coordinator Garrick McGee said his ideal plan would be to put Kramer back at center and shift Nick Allegretti to guard.

I wouldn't be surprised if Illinois lined up Larry Boyd, Alex Palczewski, Kramer, Allegretti and Christian DiLauro up front. That would be the fourth different starting offensive line in five games for the Illini.

"Obviously you want to have your starting five as soon as possible," Allegretti said. "The good thing is we have a lot of people that could be in our best five. We rotate. So far I think we’ve started 10 different offensive linemen. We have depth. Is someone goes down, it’s not such a dire situation like we thought it could be."

The change at quarterback, Allegretti said, doesn't change anything for the Illinois offensive line.

"As an offensive lineman, you block for whoever’s back there," Allegretti said. "Your main goal is to keep the quarterback healthy. We haven’t done a very good job of that this year. We need to continue to get better and keep our quarterback clean."

Good morning from a dreary Iowa City as the LIVE! Report is back on the road. It rained almost all of Friday, and the forecast doesn't look much better today with basically a 70 percent chance of rain from now until well after the Illinois-Iowa game is over.

Could that be an advantage for the Hawkeyes? Iowa will certain run the ball plenty with Akrum Wadley. Illinois, meanwhile, made a quarterback switch from Chayce Crouch to Jeff George Jr. in an attempt to inject some life into its offense via the downfield pass. Of course with the rain, George will have to keep a firm grip on a slippery football.

But George's play will be a major factor in this game one way or another. Illinois has a slew of weapons in the passing game that had gone under utilized through the first four games of the season. Simply put, Mikey Dudek needs to be targeted more than three times. Malik Turner, Ricky Smalling, Louis Dorsey and Co. are in the same boat.

Of course, the Illinois defense will have to play better than it did last week against Nebraska. The Illini made Cornhuskers quarterback Tanner Lee look like an All-Big Ten candidate. More pressure on the quarterback, better pass coverage and more turnovers would certainly help Illinois' cause.

