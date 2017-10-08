Oct. 8 Asmussen Top 25
Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:
SCHOOL PREV.
1. Alabama 1
2. Clemson 2
3. Penn State 5
4. Washington 6
5. Georgia 9
6. Wisconsin 7
7. Ohio State 8
8. Washington State 10
9 . TCU 11
10. South Florida 12
11. Auburn 14
12. USC 13
13. Miami 15
14. Michigan 4
15. Oklahoma 3
16. Oklahoma State 16
17. San Diego State 19
18. Virginia Tech 20
19. Notre Dame 22
20. Central Florida 23
21. NC State --
22. Michigan State --
23. Navy --
24. Texas Tech --
25. Stanford -
