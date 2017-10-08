Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Oct. 8 Asmussen Top 25
Sun, 10/08/2017 - 11:48am | Bob Asmussen

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:

 

SCHOOL   PREV.

1. Alabama   1
2. Clemson   2
3. Penn State   5
4. Washington   6
5. Georgia   9
6. Wisconsin   7
7. Ohio State   8
8. Washington State   10
9 . TCU   11
10. South Florida   12
11. Auburn   14
12. USC   13
13. Miami   15
14. Michigan   4
15. Oklahoma   3
16. Oklahoma  State   16
17. San Diego State   19
18. Virginia Tech   20
19. Notre Dame   22
20. Central Florida   23
21. NC State   --
22. Michigan State   --
23. Navy   --
24. Texas Tech   --
25. Stanford   -

 

