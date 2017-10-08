Oct. 8 Asmussen Top 25

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:

SCHOOL PREV.

1. Alabama 1

2. Clemson 2

3. Penn State 5

4. Washington 6

5. Georgia 9

6. Wisconsin 7

7. Ohio State 8

8. Washington State 10

9 . TCU 11

10. South Florida 12

11. Auburn 14

12. USC 13

13. Miami 15

14. Michigan 4

15. Oklahoma 3

16. Oklahoma State 16

17. San Diego State 19

18. Virginia Tech 20

19. Notre Dame 22

20. Central Florida 23

21. NC State --

22. Michigan State --

23. Navy --

24. Texas Tech --

25. Stanford -



