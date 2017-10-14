LIVE! Rutgers

Rutgers 21, Illinois 10 — Halftime

Really, what's there to say? Rutgers has out-gained Illinois 240-140 so far, and while most of that yardage has come on the ground the Scarlet Knights' passing game isn't exactly struggling. In fact, they've taken advantage of their wide recievers being mostly wide open all the time.

I'm just going to go to social media now. The reaction there is, well, telling ...

@LovieSmith what do you guys work on in practice each week?! Look unprepared and clueless today! Just show me progress! #Regressing #ILLINI — Blaine Hellman (@BlaineHellman) October 14, 2017

Truly thought we took a step forward last week, this is 7 back — Illini Nation (@illinination14) October 14, 2017

How do u convince recruits on visit to commit when you just lost to Rutgers at home? #illini — James Lee (@Jamess_1236) October 14, 2017

Finally some real entertainment. Marching Illini always puts a smile on my face — The Black Sheep UIUC (@BlackSheep_UIUC) October 14, 2017

Aaannnd Illinois is losing to Rutgers at half. The Illini never cease to disappoint me — Eric Lee (@ByEricLee) October 14, 2017

I know Illinois is rebuilding, but get dominated at home by Rutgers???? — Brian Snow (@BSnowScout) October 14, 2017

****

Rutgers 21, Illinois 10 — 4:59 left in 2nd

The Scarlet Knights put another one across the goal line, this time on a 7-yard rush by Gus Edwards. Let's just let #Illini Twitter handle this one:

Someone send my wife a flyer showing that there is something to do with the kids today so that I don’t have to keep watching Illini Football — Matt Heinlen (@MattHeinlen) October 14, 2017

Not one Illini defender got off a Rutgers block on that TD run. Not a one. — Breitwieser (@breitwieser) October 14, 2017

Illini football...rock bottom. — Tim Leonard (@dctimbo) October 14, 2017

Illini are back to being sad bad, not fun bad. Defense looks terrible. — Brett Zimmerman (@OfficialBZimmer) October 14, 2017

****

Rutgers 14, Illinois 10 — 8:10 left in 2nd

This game had a bit of a "it's getting away from Illinois" feeling after Rutgers' second touchdown. Maybe because the Scarlet Knights actually scored two touchdowns. Then Ra'Von Bonner gave a little extra effort on a 4th and 1 carry from the 1-yard line for an Illinois score. So it's a ball game again. The Illini just have to figure out their defense.

****

Rutgers 14, Illinois 3 — 13:07 left in 2nd

Rutgers and Illinois have two of the least productive offenses in the country this season. The Scarlet Knights, though, aren't exactly struggling today. Rutgers has out-gained Illinois 159-58 through a quarter-plus here at Memorial Stadium. A 5-yard touchdown run by Rutgers 'Josh Hicks just compounded Illinois' issues.

The ol' "not ideal" chesnut might apply all day today.

****

Rutgers 7, Illinois 3 — 3:18 left in 1st

Dre Brown's first career carry — a 3-yard venture up the middle — got Illinois to the Rutgers' 20-yard line. That counts as the red zone. By the slimmest of margins, but it counts.

Then a penalty sent the Illini back 5 yards. An incomplete pass on third down meant another red zone opportunity ended without a touchdown. Chase McLaughlin got Illinois on the board, at least, with a 43-yard field goal.

Moving backwards in the red zone. Settling for FGs instead of TDs. Illinois football for the better part of the last two decades. #Illini — David Pfenninger (@DavePfen) October 14, 2017

****

Rutgers 7, Illinois 0 — 7:21 left in 1st

Not a good start for the Illini. Things were looking up after Stanley Green forced a Rutgers fumble James Crawford recovered. Illinois had terrific field position. That was, of course, until the Illini played themselves out of it. That forced Chase McLaughlin to attempt a 54-yard field goal. He had the distance, but banged it off the left upright.

Then Illinois' defense failed to stop the run. Rutgers used five plays to move 64 yards downfield in just more than 2 minutes. A 19-yard touchdown run by Raheem Blackshear capped the drive.

You know, not ideal.

****

We're about to get this thing going here at Memorial Stadium. And less than 10 minutes to kickoff, the crowd is — let's say — sparse. The Illinois fan base is typically a late-arriving crowd, but they usually start off a little stronger than they are right now.

Most telling is the Block I. The north end zone stands have actually been pretty full so far this season. Not quite so much today. Of course, it's not exactly a sterling matchup. These are two of the bottom teams in the Big Ten.

Of note before we start, safety Pat Nelson, cornerback Tony Adams and running back Mike Epstein will not be available for Illinois. The latter two were both injured last week at Iowa. Epstein, as first reported by Scout, could miss the entire season.

Now, for everyone's favorite part of the LIVE! Report ... score predictions from assorted Illinois media members:

Scott Richey, News-Gazette — 24-10 Illinois

Bob Asmussen, News-Gazette — 33-30 Illinois

Mark Tupper, Herald & Review — 23-15 Illinois

Jim Cotter, Commercial News — 24-13 Illinois

Shannon Ryan, Chicago Tribune — 24-17 Illinois

Mike Monahan, Journal Gazette — 24-20 Illinois

Kedric Prince, Dispatch-Argus — 36-24 Illinois

Craig Choate, WCIA — 24-21 Illinois

Robert Rosenthal, IlliniBoard — 20-17 Rutgers

****

The LIVE! Report is live again. I'm back from my foray to Ubben — again check out Sunday's N-G for my impressions of Ayo Dosunmu's workout and his importance in the Illini's 2018 recruiting.

The Marching Illini are on the field for pregame, so that means kickoff is just around the corner. A few thoughts after perusing the depth chart should get us going again here at Memorial Stadium:

— Mike Epstein and Ra'Von Bonner were listed as "OR" options at starting running back for Illinois. Bonner, though, is getting the start. I will be surprised if Epstein plays, and if he does I doubt he'll get many touches. He could barely move last week after the Illini lost at Iowa.

— Another "OR" was at tackle between Vederian Lowe and Christian DiLauro. I missed all of the starting lineups on the videoboard, but the fact DiLauro was repping with the second team during warmups is a pretty clear sign about who starts. Lowe will make it a four-freshmen front for the Illini again.

— The only other change to the Illinois depth chart is at linebacker. Dele Harding has supplanted Tre Watson at middle linebacker. Watson isn't out of the starting lineup, though. He's simply moved to the strong side spot on the outside in place of Julian Jones. Not a move I was necessarily expecting, though.

****

Good morning everybody and welcome back to another early edition of the LIVE! Report from Memorial Stadium. Illinois (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) and Rutgers (1-4, 0-2) are about two hours from kickoff on this fine Saturday, and Scott Richey (as always, that's me) is on hand providing updates throughout the day.

Well, most of the day. This LIVE! Report will go unmanned for a time with a football pregame detour to Ubben Basketball Complex to catch a workout by Ayo Dosunmu. Then I'll head back to Memorial Stadium and provide all the updates you'll want on the Illini-Scarlet Knights showdown.

But it's a big weekend for first-year coach Brad Underwood, with five-star Class of 2018 point guard Dosunmu on campus for an official visit. The Morgan Park standout is down to the Illini and Wake Forest, and Illinois gets to make the last impression with the final visit.

Be on the lookout for "Upon Further Review" in Sunday's News-Gazette. It will have a combined basketball/football feel with my impressions from the workout and Dosunmu's visit.

It's an important weekend for Lovie Smith, too. Illinois has lost three straight, including its first two Big Ten games. Today's showdown with Rutgers certainly falls in the "must win" category. A loss to the Scarlet Knights wouldn't mean much in the short term this season — it's going to be a tough year for the Illini regardless — but the optics would be, as they say around these parts, not ideal.

Like last week's game at Iowa, though, somebody's going to get their first Big Ten win this afternoon. Illinois is the "favorite" although a line between 2 and 3 points with the Illini at home essentially makes this game a pick'em. That in itself isn't a great look for the program.

The keys to an Illinois win? More of that first half offense the Illini showed at Iowa with fewer interceptions — although that's sort of a condition to going with Jeff George Jr. at quarterback. At least it has been so far.

Also important? Not letting whichever of the three Rutgers quarterbacks starts have a field day on underneath routes. The middle of the Illini defense has been soft lately. Wide open receivers are significantly easier to complete passes to as shown by Nebraska's Tanner Lee and Iowa's Nate Stanley.

While I spend a little time at Ubben with double duty today, you can spend a little time catching up on all things Illinois football this week courtesy of Bob Asmussen and yours truly:

Rutgers has come to town just once before. The #Illini trailed by 20 before Halsey leap tied it & @Pierre_Thomas completed comeback in OT. pic.twitter.com/KekeNZvuLm — Illini Football (@IlliniFootball) October 13, 2017

— Gameday Q&A with Dre Brown

— Tim Brasic delivered on his guarantee vs. Rutgers in '05

— Talking Points with NJ.com's Ryan Dunleavy

— Scott Richey's prediction video

— Final Word with Bob Asmussen

— Illini running backs sharing the load

— Bob Asmussen's Huddle Up!