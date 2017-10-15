Oct. 15 Asmussen Top 25

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:

SCHOOL PREV.

1. Alabama 1

2. Penn State 3

3. Georgia 5

4. Wisconsin 6

5. Ohio State 7

6. TCU 9

7. Miami 13

8. South Florida 10

9. Southern Cal 12

10. Clemson 2

11. Michigan 14

12. Oklahoma 15

13. Oklahoma State 16

14. Washington 4

15. Virginia Tech 18

16. Washington State 8

17. Central Florida 20

18. Notre Dame 19

19. NC State 21

20. Michigan State 22

21. Stanford 25

22. LSU --

23. Auburn 11

24. West Virginia --

25. Memphis --

