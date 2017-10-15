Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, October 15, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Oct. 15 Asmussen Top 25
| Subscribe

More Illini Sports

Oct. 15 Asmussen Top 25

Sun, 10/15/2017 - 9:00am | Bob Asmussen

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:
SCHOOL   PREV.
1. Alabama   1   
2. Penn State   3
3. Georgia   5
4. Wisconsin   6
5. Ohio State   7
6. TCU   9
7. Miami   13
8. South Florida   10
9. Southern Cal   12
10. Clemson   2
11. Michigan   14
12. Oklahoma   15
13. Oklahoma State   16
14. Washington   4
15. Virginia Tech   18
16. Washington State   8
17. Central Florida   20
18. Notre Dame   19
19. NC State   21
20. Michigan State   22
21. Stanford   25
22. LSU   --
23. Auburn   11
24. West Virginia   --
25. Memphis   --
 

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments