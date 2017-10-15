Oct. 15 Asmussen Top 25
Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:
SCHOOL PREV.
1. Alabama 1
2. Penn State 3
3. Georgia 5
4. Wisconsin 6
5. Ohio State 7
6. TCU 9
7. Miami 13
8. South Florida 10
9. Southern Cal 12
10. Clemson 2
11. Michigan 14
12. Oklahoma 15
13. Oklahoma State 16
14. Washington 4
15. Virginia Tech 18
16. Washington State 8
17. Central Florida 20
18. Notre Dame 19
19. NC State 21
20. Michigan State 22
21. Stanford 25
22. LSU --
23. Auburn 11
24. West Virginia --
25. Memphis --
