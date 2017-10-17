Adams out for season

CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith only mentioned wide receiver Mikey Dudek and the better part of Illinois’ linebacker corps by name Monday during his veritable laundry list of injured players.

That was only part of the injured Illini and didn’t include two defensive backs — Pat Nelson and Tony Adams — who missed the entirety of Saturday’s home loss to Rutgers. Or the players out for the season like running back Mike Epstein and linebacker Jake Hansen.

Adams’ name can now be added to the list of true freshmen out for the remainder of 2017. Smith said the 6-foot cornerback out of Belleville had season-ending surgery Tuesday after suffering a shoulder injury at Iowa two weeks ago.

“He was doing some good things for us,” Smith said of Adams, who had eight tackles, one sack and one interception in five games. “Tony had a serious knee injury in high school (a torn ACL as a senior) and came back from it, and he’ll come back from this.”

Redshirt junior linebacker Tre Watson also had surgery Tuesday, undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his knee. Smith didn’t immediately rule Watson — the Illini’s second-leading tackler — out for the season, but also didn’t know how long he would be sidelined.

Injuries have hit the Illinois linebackers the hardest through the first half of the season. Sophomore Jake Hansen tore an ACL during training camp, and Dele Harding (head), Del’Shawn Phillips (shoulder), Julian Jones (knee) and Ayo Shogbonyo (shoulder) also suffered injuries during the loss to Rutgers.

Their official status for the 2:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Minnesota remains unknown. Smith called his injured players “farther along” and said there was still time this week to evaluate if they could play against the Golden Gophers.

“In an ideal world, you get every rep,” Smith said. “We need every rep. Players need every rep. Hopefully, we’ll have a few more guys later on in the week.

“As a general rule you want a guy to practice some. We have three days where we really put the bulk of our work in. When you’re banged up, those rules all kind of go out the window a little bit. If a guy’s healthy and ready to go, they’ll be available this weekend.”