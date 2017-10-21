LIVE! Minnesota

Illinois at Minnesota — BTN, 2:30 p.m.

Let's talk about Jeff George Jr. for a bit, shall we? Illinois has to take the good (a real passing game) with the bad (interceptions) now that it's made the switch to George from Chayce Crouch.

George has played 2 1/2 games this season for the Illini. In that time, he's thrown three touchdown passes and ... seven interceptions. Not exactly a ratio that will win you games. The Illinois quarterback legacy knows it.

"Obviously, you can’t turn the ball over," George said. "My whole life playing the quarterback position you’re taught to take care of the ball and control the game."

Illinois offensive coordinator Garrick McGee said George was more efficient and under control against Rutgers than he was in his first start of the season at Iowa.

"He did a really good job of run game checking," McGee said. "He was conscious of turning the ball over. He bailed out of the throw and threw it high (on the first interception). The second one he had Mikey (Dudek) open on a spin and he just missed it — threw it high and it got tipped up.

"He was definitely thinking about I’m not going to turn this ball over, but it happened. Twice."

That's the rub. WIll it be more good from George or bad against the Golden Gophers?

Some not good news on the injury front. Among those out today for the Illini include wide receiver Mikey Dudek, linebacker Dele Harding and safety Pat Nelson. They join the group already out for the season — Mike Epstein, Tony Adams and Jake Hansen — and Tre Watson, who had his knee scoped Tuesday and may or may not return this season.

Perhaps the biggest hit is Nelson. Illinois doesn't have a ton of depth there, and the "depth" the Illini do have is a pair of true freshmen and a sophomore. No Harding or Watson also keeps Illinois' linebacking corps undermanned. There will be tackles that need to be made today. Who makes them?

The Illinois players know today's game could be a tipping point at the midway point of the season. With Minnesota experiencing some of the same injury and productivity concerns, it's not out of the question to consider this a winnable game. Will the Illini win? They'll have to play better than they did last week if they want to have a chance.

"Obviously, a tough couple weeks," Illinois offensive lineman Nick Allegretti said. "We’ve got to respond this weekend. We’ve got to go out and have a great game against Minnesota.

"Kids are staying positive, which is what we need. We only need positive kids around here, so everyone that’s positive is going to play and we’re going to play the kids that can win the game."

Don't expect much of a change in terms of offensive scheme, though, in the search for Big Ten win No. 1 for the Illini. Run > pass for Illinois coach Lovie Smith.

"Still a long season left to go," quarterback turned tight end Chayce Crouch said. "This game, this weekend, is crucial. We’ve just got to keep pushing and keep pounding the rock. We keep saying that. Eventually, we’re going to break through and get some wins rolling in here."

After some early morning thunderstorms (big ones) here in Minneapolis, my amateur meteorology skills tell me Illinois and Minnesota should make it through today's game without much threat of rain. A quicker game would ease those concerns even more because the rain's coming again early this evening.

Not a lot of excitment in the Big Ten so far today. Iowa's up 7-0 on Northwestern, and Rutgers has a 7-3 halftime lead on Purdue. Have the Scarlet Knights turned a corner? If they have, they can thank the Illini.

Illinois could use a win today. Interest and excitment is waning in the midst of this four-game losing streak. A victory against the Golden Gophers probably won't solve all those problems, but it wouldn't hurt — especially after last week's home loss to Rutgers.

"Not much has changed since the game," Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. "Still disappointed, of course. Didn’t play well. Lost the football game.

"Minnesota, of course, has lost three games in a row. I know they can’t wait to try get back on a winning track, too. As disappointed as we are, to get a Big Ten win on the road would really give us some confidence, of course, that we need."

Welcome back to another LIVE! Report on the road. It's a gloomy day in Minneapolis, but that might suit the mood of today's game.

Neither Illinois nor Minnesota has won a Big Ten game this season. In fact, it's the third straight game for Illinois against a fellow winless in the Big Ten team, which clearly points to the last two not going well for the Illini (2-4, 0-3).

Will that change against Minnesota? Not unless Illinois figures out a way to stop the Golden Gophers (3-3, 0-3) from running the ball. The Illini got crushed on the ground last week by Rutgers. Minnesota has just as productive a run game as the Scarlet Knights, while Illinois still ranks last in the Big Ten in run defense.

So that's one key for the Illini, made tougher by several injuries on the defensive side of the ball (i.e. most of their linebackers). The other key is Jeff George Jr. not continuing to average a couple interceptions per game.

There's more to come with the LIVE! Report, of course. I'll be providing updates throughout the afternoon right here. Also make sure to check out our Snapchat story (search "news-gazette") for a behind the scenes look at our gameday coverage.

While you're waiting for the next update, get caught up on all things Illini football that ran this week in the N-G:

