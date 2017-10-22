Oct. 22 Asmussen Top 25
Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot :
TEAM. PREV
1. Alabama. 1
2. Penn State. 2
3. Georgia. 3
4. Wisconsin. 4
5. Ohio State 5
6. TCU. 6
7. Miami. 7
8. South Florida. 8
9. Notre Dame. 18
10. Clemson. 10
11. Oklahoma 12
12. Oklahoma State. 13
13. Washington. 14
14. Virginia Tech. 15
15. Washington State. 16
16. Central Florida. 17
17. NC State. 19
18. Michigan State 20
19. Stanford. 21
20. LSU. 22
21. Auburn. 23
22. Southern Cal. 9
23. West Virginia. 24
24. Memphis. 25
25. Iowa State. --
