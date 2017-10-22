Oct. 22 Asmussen Top 25

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot :

TEAM. PREV

1. Alabama. 1

2. Penn State. 2

3. Georgia. 3

4. Wisconsin. 4

5. Ohio State 5

6. TCU. 6

7. Miami. 7

8. South Florida. 8

9. Notre Dame. 18

10. Clemson. 10

11. Oklahoma 12

12. Oklahoma State. 13

13. Washington. 14

14. Virginia Tech. 15

15. Washington State. 16

16. Central Florida. 17

17. NC State. 19

18. Michigan State 20

19. Stanford. 21

20. LSU. 22

21. Auburn. 23

22. Southern Cal. 9

23. West Virginia. 24

24. Memphis. 25

25. Iowa State. --