LIVE! Wisconsin

Illinois vs. Wisconsin — 11 a.m, ESPN

One final pregame update for today's media picks. Also, Wisconsin fans might outnumber Illinois fans.

Scott Richey, News-Gazette — 42-10 Wisconsin

Shannon Ryan, Chicago Tribune — 44-17 Wisconsin

Bob Asmussen, News-Gazette — 42-14 Wisconsin

Jim Cotter, Danville Commerical News — 45-13 Wisconsin

Matt Gertsmeier, Gatehouse — 38-10 Wisconsin

Isaac Trotter, Scout — 41-20 Wisconsin

Doug Buschon, Rivals — 45-10 Wisconsin

Mark Tupper, Decatur Herald & Review — (Whole lot)-(Not very much) Wisconsin

Illinois vs. Wisconsin — 11 a.m, ESPN

Let's discuss those Illini freshmen some more. Illinois has played 21 of them. That's out of 36 total. Of scholarship players, though, it's a solid 80-plus percent.

"We don’t really go into thinking about redshirting anyone," Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. "I think our numbers say that. It’s about the best guys at the time. If a player is just not quite ready — if he ends up redshirting — it’s a good thing later on, but it’s not a part of our mindset."

So could some of those freshmen still play? A guy like Kendrick Green maybe? The Peoria native was among the highest-ranked Illini freshmen coming into the season, but is behind guys like Kenyon Jackson, Tymir Oliver, Jamal Milan and Tito Odenigbo at defensive tackle.

"We have how many games left in our regular season?" Smith asked rhetorically, although the answer is five including today's showdown with Wisconsin.

"A lot of football left, right?" Smith continued. " I think, in an ideal world, if we haven’t played a player right now you would maybe try to do that. If the team needs a guy, he’s got to play."

Illinois vs. Wisconsin — 11 a.m., ESPN

Let's talk about this for a minute.

Here's the thing, Illinois is inextricably tied to Lovie Smith. His contract makes it so. That's a logical point of this Rivals piece. And, yes, the Illini have taken a step backward in a competitive sense from a year ago — although it wasn't a huge step backward to take. They didn't win in 2016 either.

Eight seniors on the roster and just three of them — Malik Turner, James Crawford and Jaylen Dunlap — playing what could be called a significant role combined with 21 true freshmen that have played this season is a recipe for not winning.

But does it even matter? Illinois committed itself to Smith for the long haul. Maybe things get better in a couple years. Maybe they don't. But the Illini aren't exactly "hampered" by Smith's buyout. Moving in a different direction — which is what the Rivals piece seems to suggest — isn't even on the table.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin — 11 a.m., ESPN

Found a positive Illini tweet. Had to post it.

Lowkey feeling that my fighting Illini will pull off a huge upset on their homecoming. #beatwisconsin — Unes Sports (@Unes_Sports) October 28, 2017

Illinois vs. Wisconsin — 11 a.m., ESPN

Just spent a little time browing through the respective two-deeps for Illinois and Wisconsin for something a little more in-depth you'll read in Sunday's "Upon Further Review" in the pages of The News-Gazette.

What was I looking for? The number of true freshmen listed as starters or backups. Wisconsin has five, including its long snapper and backup kick returner. The Illini? They've got 15. Or, if you count Nate Hobb twice since he starts at cornerback and kick returner, 16.

Wisconsin is undefeated and ranked fifth in the country (even with a fairly soft schedule). Illinois has lost five straight games after beating Ball State and Western Kentucky.

Maybe one has to do with the other.

*hits fast-forward on life until 2:45 pm* — Steve (@IlliniToffee) October 28, 2017

Illinois vs. Wisconsin — 11 a.m., ESPN

Not watching College Gameday, of course, but Illinois apparently did get a mention. Probably because the Illini will play Wisconsin on the Mothership in about 90 minutes. I'll just leave this tweet here ...

"Hapless Illinois" The Illini get a College Gameday mention! — Jason Patt (@Bulls_Jay) October 28, 2017

And this one. Illinois fans aren't feeling too optimistic it seems ...

My prediction, this game looks worse than the homecoming parade. Illini lose 56-0 because life’s too short to bet the under. — Jacob Miller (@THEspiderpig22) October 28, 2017

Good morning and welcome to another LIVE! Report from Memorial Stadium. It was a brisk 37 degrees when I arrived on campus, and by the time I headed inside after the Illini Walk, well, my fingers were basically frozen. Now's the time for a shameless plug ... check out the N-G Snapchat (search: news-gazette) for my weekly Snapchat takeover on gameday.

Anyway, today's weather is setting up for a good ol' fashion run the ball for four straight quarters game. That's not too far removed from how Lovie Smith wants to run the Illinois offense. Unfortunately, Wisconsin won't mind that type of game. At all.

The Badgers — currently ranked No. 5 in the country — have the best running back in the Big Ten in true freshman Jonathan Taylor. In seven games, he's already rushed for just more than 1,100 yards. Wisconsin ran the ball more than 60 times in its 48-3 win against Illinois last season in Madison. Expect more of the same.

So run defense — again — will be the biggest key for Illinois. In that respect, Del'Shawn Phillips and maybe even Dele Harding should be back at linebacker for the Illini. On the flip side, Julian Jones (one of the few healthy linebackers last week) didn't practice early this week, so his status is certainly up in the air.

