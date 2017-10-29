Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Oct. 29 Asmussen Top 25
Sun, 10/29/2017 - 11:43am | Bob Asmussen

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:SCHOOL   PREV. 1. Alabama   1
2. Georgia   3
3. Ohio State   5
4. Wisconsin   4
5 Miami   7
6 Penn State   2
7 . Notre Dame   9
8. Clemson   10
9.  Oklahoma    11
10. Oklahoma State   12
11. Washington   13
12. TCU   6
13. Virginia Tech   14
14. Central Florida   16
15 . Iowa State   25
16. Stanford   19
17. Auburn   21
18. LSU   20
19. USC   22
20. Mississippi State   --
21. South Florida   8
22. Memphis   24
23. Michigan State   18
24. Arizona   --
25. Michigan   --

