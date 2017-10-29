Oct. 29 Asmussen Top 25
Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:SCHOOL PREV. 1. Alabama 1
2. Georgia 3
3. Ohio State 5
4. Wisconsin 4
5 Miami 7
6 Penn State 2
7 . Notre Dame 9
8. Clemson 10
9. Oklahoma 11
10. Oklahoma State 12
11. Washington 13
12. TCU 6
13. Virginia Tech 14
14. Central Florida 16
15 . Iowa State 25
16. Stanford 19
17. Auburn 21
18. LSU 20
19. USC 22
20. Mississippi State --
21. South Florida 8
22. Memphis 24
23. Michigan State 18
24. Arizona --
25. Michigan --
