Oct. 29 Asmussen Top 25

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:SCHOOL PREV. 1. Alabama 1

2. Georgia 3

3. Ohio State 5

4. Wisconsin 4

5 Miami 7

6 Penn State 2

7 . Notre Dame 9

8. Clemson 10

9. Oklahoma 11

10. Oklahoma State 12

11. Washington 13

12. TCU 6

13. Virginia Tech 14

14. Central Florida 16

15 . Iowa State 25

16. Stanford 19

17. Auburn 21

18. LSU 20

19. USC 22

20. Mississippi State --

21. South Florida 8

22. Memphis 24

23. Michigan State 18

24. Arizona --

25. Michigan --