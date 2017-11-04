LIVE! Purdue

FINAL: Purdue 29, Illinois 10

Illinois is assured of its sixth straight losing season after Saturday's loss at Purdue.

The Boilermakers (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) dominated the second half, shutting out the Illini (2-7, 0-6), who only trailed 13-10 at halftime.

The seven-game skid the Illini is on is the program's longest since the 2012 team lost its final nine games of the season en route to a 2-10 finish.

Purdue outgained Illinois 435-250 in terms of total offense, with the Boilermakers' run game producing 209 yards against the Illini defense.

Cam Thomas started at quarterback for the Illini, the third different starting quarterback this season for Illinois, and finished 10 of 20 for 159 passing yards and 30 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Kendrick Foster led the Illini with 73 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Purdue 22, Illinois 10 — 11:37 left in 4th

Purdue quarterback David Blough got the Boilermakers into the red zone before taking what looked like two blows to the head and another that led to an apparent leg injury. A targeting penalty was called on Illinois safety Stanley Green and then waved off. Blough was carted off the field, but not before riling up his team and fans.

A 3-yard touchdown pass from Elijah Sindelar to Cole Herdman was the result. The Boilermakers now lead by 12, and the way the Illinois offense has consistently failed to score points that might be enough in the battle for the Cannon.

Purdue 16, Illinois 10 — 3:47 left in 3rd

Illinois fans were pretty sure the 36-yard completion from David Blough to Jarrett Burgess was an incompletion rather than the catch and fumble it was ruled. The call was, in my opinion, correct. That Lovie Smith didn't challenge it, though, seems to have rankled the Illini fan base.

Illinois was able to keep Purdue out of the end zone, but the Boilermakers did extend their lead with a 30-yard field goal from J.D. Dellinger.

Purdue 13, Illinois 10 — Halftime

Purdue made the most of the final 66 seconds of the first half, getting into field goal range for Spencer Evans with David Blough throwing four completions and rushing for another first down. Evans connected from 42 yards, and the Boilermakers have the halftime lead.

Illinois 10, Purdue 10 — 1:06 left in 2nd

Still not sure what Illinois is trying to accomplish at quarterback. Cam Thomas has gotten, let's say, 95 percent of the snaps today. Except when the Illini have a third down near the goal line. Then Jeff George Jr. gets the call. This time, he took a sack. So Chase McLaughlin hits a 31-yard field goal instead and it's all tied up at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue 10, Illinois 7 — 12:30 left in 2nd

That was a behemoth of a Purdue drive. The Boilermakers went 17 plays for 69 yards in 7 minutes, 4 seconds. That included another fourth down conversion that gave Purdue a first down in the red zone. Illinois holding the Boilermakers to a 26-yard field goal by J.D. Dellinger after all that is a win (of sorts). Good play by Illini linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips on the third down before the field goal by not giving Purdue the edge on a pass in the flat. He forced fullback Richie Worship out of bounds immediately.

Illinois 7, Purdue 7 — 4:34 left in 1st

Illinois scored, but it wasn't pretty. And the Illini were pretty lucky, too. After Cam Thomas led Illinois into a 1st and goal situation, he was subbed out for Jeff George Jr. That started the revolving door at quarterback for the Illini, and save for a Purdue pass interference penalty on third down Illinois was looking at a Chase McLaughlin field goal attempt.

Instead, Illinois got a free first down — kept subbing quarterbacks in and out — and ultimately scored on an 8-yard touchdown pass from George to Louis Dorsey.

It's never easy for the Illini.

Purdue 7, Illinois 0 — 10:24 left in 1st

Here's how much faith Purdue coach Jeff Brohm has in his offense against the Illinois defense. After a David Blough fumble gave the Boilermakers 4th and 3 from the Illinois 33-yard, Purdue opted to go for it rather than kick a field goal. A 33-yard touchdown run by D.J. Knox — breaking a handful or more tackles in the process — was the result.

Purdue's first drive was seven plays for 68 yards. All of them came on the ground. Illinois might have handled Wisconsin's "we're going to run right at you" offense last week fairly well, but Purdue uses multiple formations and run looks. So far, the Boilermakers have exploited a soft edge to the Illini defense.

Illinois at Purdue, 11 a.m. — BTN

Illinois' quarterback future, though, might be a player not even on the roster. Maybe Peoria's Coran Taylor. Maybe a transfer no one's talking about yet. Or ... maybe M.J. Rivers.

Rivers certainly had quite the game last night. The 6-foot-4, 213-pound Texan put up 466 yards of total offense and eight touchdowns for undefeated Frisco Lone Star in its 63-35 victory against Frisco Reedy for the District 13-5A title.

Here's Rivers scoring plays ...

— 4-yard TD run

— 4-yard TD run

— 15-yard TD pass

— 3-yard TD run

— 50-yard TD pass

— 10-yard TD run

— 40-yard TD pass

— 38-yard TD pass

Illinois at Purdue, 11 a.m. — BTN

The Illini coaching staff is high on Cam Thomas. They wouldn't have put the true freshman quarterback in against Minnesota two games ago if they weren't. That said, his development is clearly a work in progress.

"Coming in playing young players, yes, it's built in that they're going to make some young player mistakes," Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. "Cam got a little bit later start than some of our other freshmen did. Cam took steps, he did.

"A lot of times with a quarterback you just base it on some of the decisions of passing the football. We were able to move the ball a bit on the ground, and a lot of that was him. So there were a lot of things that he did well running the football, but there's no other way around better decisions, better throws in the passing game."

Illinois at Purdue, 11 a.m. — BTN

Add another couple names to the list of Illini players out for today's game. In addition to wide receiver Mikey Dudek and running back Ra'Von Bonner, Illinois be without center Doug Kramer and defensive tackle Tito Odenigbo.

Kramer suffered an injury Wednesday during practice and apparently on the last play of the day. Nick Allegretti will shift over to center (where he played when Kramer was hurt earlier this season). Christian DiLauro, who lost his starting tackle spot to Vederian Lowe, will reportedly start at guard for the first time in his career.

Illinois at Purdue, 11 a.m. — BTN

Let's not forget the true meaning of today's game. There's a Cannon to be won by one of these teams. The Illini and Boilermakers have traded the "Purdue Cannon" back and forth the past five years. Purdue currently holds possession. Illinois wants it back.

"It's get-the-Cannon-back week," Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. "When you've lost as many games as we have, it's always good when you have a little bit more incentive when you play teams that you have a history with. Purdue, I think they have three wins, so a great opportunity for our guys."

Illinois at Purdue, 11 a.m. — BTN

The results are in. The interest in this game from Illini fans is ... not particularly high. Six straight losses and an offense that can't get in the end zone will do that to you apparently.

Illinois at Purdue, 11 a.m. — BTN

Have to get this out of the way now. Not a fan of the uniform matchup today at Ross-Ade Stadium. Illinois is in a white/white/blue combination, while Purdue is in black pants with a gray top with black sleeves. There's some contrast, but not enough. Plus, the Boilermakers' look is not good. It's an odd jersey.

Anyway, back to football ... Four quarterbacks are going to play today with both Illinois and Purdue rocking a dual quarterback look offensively. It's game three of the Jeff George Jr. and Cam Thomas show for the Illini. The Boilermakers have played David Blough and Elijah Sindelar together for basically the entire season.

Blough has completed 86 of 133 passes for 909 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. Sindelar is 78 of 148 passing for 907 yards, six touchdowns and five intercetions. While Blough is more of a rushing threat, both these guys can sling it. Not always accurately, but they'll throw the ball.

George and Thomas, of course, have widely different skill sets. Geoge is the passer. Thomas — even just two games into his season — is on pace to lead the Illini in rushing and has done so in each of the past two games. The fact Thomas has three interceptions to four completions in two games, though, is an issue.

With Ra'Von Bonner officially out for this game, Illinois' best hope offensively is probably through the air unless Kendrick Foster has a game more reminsicent of the 2016 season. George gives the Illini the best passing option — even with Mikey Dudek also ruled out.

Another day, another LIVE! Report on the road. Friday night saw the Illinois men's basketball team lose a charity exhibition game to Eastern Illinois. So how will the Illini football team fare today at Purdue? Kickoff is about 90 minutes away here at Ross-Ade Stadium on another dreary day for Illinois football.

The Illini sport a six-game losing streak heading into today's game. Their last win came almost two months ago against Western Kentucky. A series of "not as close as the score might indicate" games have followed. That includes five straight Big Ten losses. Illinois remains one of two Big Ten teams (Indiana's the other) without a conference victory this season.

Illinois showed improvements defensively against Wisconsin, holding the Big Ten's best rushing team largely in check compared to the Badgers' previous rushing efforts. How the Illini stack up against a more multiple Purdue offense will be key.

The Illini actually getting more points on the board offensively will be important, too. One of the least effective scoring offenses in the country, Illinois will try and find a way to finish drives with touchdowns. A simple thing to say. Much more difficult to execute for the Illini this season.

