Sunday, November 5, 2017

Nov. 5 Asmussen Top 25
Nov. 5 Asmussen Top 25

Sun, 11/05/2017 - 11:48am | Bob Asmussen

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:
SCHOOL   PREV.1. Alabama   1
2. Georgia   2
3. Wisconsin   4
4. Miami   5
5. Notre Dame   7
6. Clemson   8
7. Oklahoma   9
8. Washington   11
9. TCU   12
10 . Michigan State   23
11. Ohio State   3
12. Central Florida   14
13. Penn State   6
14 . Oklahoma State   10
15. Auburn   17
16. USC   19
17. Mississippi State   20
18. Virginia Tech   13
19. South Florida  21
20. Washington State   --
21. Memphis   22
22. Michigan   25
23. LSU   18
24. West Virginia   --
25. Toledo   --

 

