Nov. 5 Asmussen Top 25
Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:
SCHOOL PREV.1. Alabama 1
2. Georgia 2
3. Wisconsin 4
4. Miami 5
5. Notre Dame 7
6. Clemson 8
7. Oklahoma 9
8. Washington 11
9. TCU 12
10 . Michigan State 23
11. Ohio State 3
12. Central Florida 14
13. Penn State 6
14 . Oklahoma State 10
15. Auburn 17
16. USC 19
17. Mississippi State 20
18. Virginia Tech 13
19. South Florida 21
20. Washington State --
21. Memphis 22
22. Michigan 25
23. LSU 18
24. West Virginia --
25. Toledo --
Comments
