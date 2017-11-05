Nov. 5 Asmussen Top 25

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:

SCHOOL PREV.1. Alabama 1

2. Georgia 2

3. Wisconsin 4

4. Miami 5

5. Notre Dame 7

6. Clemson 8

7. Oklahoma 9

8. Washington 11

9. TCU 12

10 . Michigan State 23

11. Ohio State 3

12. Central Florida 14

13. Penn State 6

14 . Oklahoma State 10

15. Auburn 17

16. USC 19

17. Mississippi State 20

18. Virginia Tech 13

19. South Florida 21

20. Washington State --

21. Memphis 22

22. Michigan 25

23. LSU 18

24. West Virginia --

25. Toledo --