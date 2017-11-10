Smith: Thomas 'probably won't play '

Illinois freshman quarterback Cam Thomas "probably won't play" Saturday against Indiana, coach Lovie Smith told the Illini Quarterback Club on Friday.

Thomas suffered an undisclosed injury at Purdue. He left the field late in the game.

Thomas made his first career start against the Boilermakers. Thomas has been splitting time with Jeff George Jr., who will start against the Hoosiers (3-6, 0-6 Big Ten).

Thomas was the third Illinois quarterback to start this season after George and Chayce Crouch also lined up under center to start games this season for the Illini (2-7, 0-6).

Thomas has given the Illini a run threat after playing in the last three games and has compiled 187 rushing yards on 34 carries.

Throwing the ball, however, has presented a different story for the true freshman, who is 14 of 35 for 236 yards, three interceptions and no touchdowns.