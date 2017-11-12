Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, November 12, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Nov. 12 Asmussen Top 25
| Subscribe

More Illini Sports

Nov. 12 Asmussen Top 25

Sun, 11/12/2017 - 1:12pm | Bob Asmussen

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:

SCHOOL   PREV.

1. Alabama   1
2. Miami   4
3. Wisconsin   3
4.Oklahoma   7
5. Clemson   6
6. Auburn   15
7. Ohio State   11
8. Central Florida   12
9. Georgia   2
10. TCU   9
11. Notre Dame   5
12. Penn State   13
13. USC   16
14. Oklahoma State   14
15. Mississippi State   17
16. Washington   8
17. South Florida   19
18. Washington State   20
19. Stanford   --
20. Memphis   21
21. Michigan State   10
22. Michigan   22
23. LSU   23
24. West Virginia   24
25. Arizona   --

 

 

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments