Nov. 12 Asmussen Top 25

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:

SCHOOL PREV.

1. Alabama 1

2. Miami 4

3. Wisconsin 3

4.Oklahoma 7

5. Clemson 6

6. Auburn 15

7. Ohio State 11

8. Central Florida 12

9. Georgia 2

10. TCU 9

11. Notre Dame 5

12. Penn State 13

13. USC 16

14. Oklahoma State 14

15. Mississippi State 17

16. Washington 8

17. South Florida 19

18. Washington State 20

19. Stanford --

20. Memphis 21

21. Michigan State 10

22. Michigan 22

23. LSU 23

24. West Virginia 24

25. Arizona --



