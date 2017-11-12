Nov. 12 Asmussen Top 25
Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:
SCHOOL PREV.
1. Alabama 1
2. Miami 4
3. Wisconsin 3
4.Oklahoma 7
5. Clemson 6
6. Auburn 15
7. Ohio State 11
8. Central Florida 12
9. Georgia 2
10. TCU 9
11. Notre Dame 5
12. Penn State 13
13. USC 16
14. Oklahoma State 14
15. Mississippi State 17
16. Washington 8
17. South Florida 19
18. Washington State 20
19. Stanford --
20. Memphis 21
21. Michigan State 10
22. Michigan 22
23. LSU 23
24. West Virginia 24
25. Arizona --
