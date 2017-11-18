LIVE! Ohio State

Ohio State 45, Illinois 7 — 7:58 left in 3rd

Urban Meyer clearly overreacted to backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins fumbling, and Illinois scoring off it. Sure, the shutout went out the window, but putting J.T. Barrett back in the game probably didn't need to happen.

But it did, and Barrett threw the 101st touchdown of his career, hooking up with Marcus Baugh for a 12-yard score.

WE CAN STAND TOE TO TOE WITH tOSU’s 3rd STRING #illini — cfb (@JonesFBL) November 18, 2017

Just got home turned on the illini game. Not suprised at all sadly — John Fitzgibbon (@Johnfitzgibbon3) November 18, 2017

Ohio State 38, Illinois 7 — 11:04 left in 3rd

It's pouring in Columbus. Also, the Illini scored. Safety Stanley Green provided the hit on Ohio State backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins that caused the fumble, and redshirt cornerback Ahmari Hayes scooped and scored to put the Illini on the board.

Omg omg omg omg omg omg #Illini — Jason Mitchell (@jpmitchell10) November 18, 2017

Ohio State 38, Illinois 0 — Halftime

The Buckeyes turned to their backups in the closing handful of minutes of the second quarter. That's how over this game is. Now, a few Illinois stats to paint a word picture of this game:

First downs: 1

Time of possession: 11:29

Total net yards: 43

Average gain: 1.9

Net rushing yards: 34

Net passing yards: 9

Punts: 7

All week I’ve been asking why the Illini didn’t forfeit this game... I guess there is something to say about Character building... #AlmostCoveredByHalf — IlliniKirk (@IlliniKirk) November 18, 2017

These announcers on ABC clearly have ran out of things to talk about lol. “Time to play for the future if you’re the Illini.” — Jon Sterneker (@JonSterneker) November 18, 2017

KEVIN SUMLIN WILL YOU TAKE THE ILLINOIS JOB NOW??? LOL #ILLINI — AARON BURTON-BURNETT (@SO_SMOOVE_AARON) November 18, 2017

Ohio State 38, Illinois 0 — 7:10 left in 2nd

J.K. Dobbins just enforced his will on that 1-yard touchdown run. Illinois defensive end James Crawford met the Ohio State running back at the line of scrimmage, but Dobbins had too much power.

As ineffective as the Illinois offense has been so far (zero first downs and just 22 yards of total offense) this game just keeps spinning further and further out of control for the Illini. The Illinois fan base apparently feels that way.

Tim Beckman set the Illini football program back like 8 years — Fuzzy Dunlop (@NoMoneyMitch_) November 18, 2017

Sorry I'm out Illini, good luck. Keep within 80 if you can. — Brett Zimmerman (@OfficialBZimmer) November 18, 2017

White flag, mercy, please...let's just call it at half and get a head start home #ILLINI — John Schippman (@JOHNSHIP99) November 18, 2017

Yep, that's enough of this game #Illini — Philip Cooper, CTS (@TheNationOfCoop) November 18, 2017

Ohio State 31, Illinois 0 — 12:31 left in 2nd

Illinois managed to hold Ohio State to a 33-yard field goal by Sean Nuernberger. So ... moral victory.

Illinois got a defensive stop! #Illini — David Bate (@DaveBate) November 18, 2017

Ohio State 28, Illinois 0 — 2:44 left in 1st

Two plays and 44 seconds later, Ohio State has its fourth touchdown of the quarter. It was a historic one, too, with J.T. Barrett's 11-yard touchdown pass to Binjimen Victor was Barrett's 100th of his career.

Ohio State is really good. #Illini didn't get off the bus. Lethal combination. — Doug Bucshon (@IllinoisRivals) November 18, 2017

This is reaching Georgia Tech vs Cumberland in 1916 proportions. #Illini — Philip Cooper, CTS (@TheNationOfCoop) November 18, 2017

Can they start a running clock? #Illini — Jim Brookhart (@indyfan00) November 18, 2017

Each successive Ohio State scoring drive has come quicker and quicker. Although, the next one has to come on the first play. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 18, 2017

Ohio State 21, Illinois 0 — 5:08 left in 1st

Mike Weber just scored again. This time with a 43-yard rushing touchdown. Ohio State is just uncorking big play after big play, and the Buckeyes' scoring drives are getting shorter.

It’s going to be a long afternoon for the fightin Illini — Brandon Kinsey (@KINSiderItDone) November 18, 2017

#Illini twitter is peak football nihilism right now — Brian P. Holt (@bpholt) November 18, 2017

The administration owes us a specific date on which this is no longer acceptable. — Steve (@IlliniToffee) November 18, 2017

This may be the first time I've felt absolutely nothing watching an Illini game. There's really no point in getting upset about this. It's a hollow shell of a team playimg against a playoff contender — Skrrt Kittner (@mharvey847) November 18, 2017

Ohio State 14, Illinois 0 — 7:59 left in 1st

Illinois has not been wildly successful against true dual threat quarterbacks. J.T. Barrett is the best they've faced all season, and he just put the Buckeyes on the board again with a 3-yard touchdown run after a little trickery got Ohio State in a first and goal situation.

Not ideal for the Illini.

Because Illinois is the kind of team you should run reverses against. #Illini — Patrick O'Dowd (@WrestlngRealist) November 18, 2017

Boing! Boing! Boing!

The sound of Ohio State bouncing off #Illini defenders. — Mark Tupper (@MarkTupper) November 18, 2017

I believe OSU is on pace to score 112 points? Someone check my math? #illini — Mad On The Internet™ (@Trakis) November 18, 2017

Ohio State 7, Illinois 0 — 11:42 left in 1st

So the Buckeyes basically just did what they wanted on their first drive. Nine plays and 75 yards later, Mike Weber found the end zone on a 4-yard touchdown run. If that's Ohio State setting the tone for the game, it's — as pretty much expected — going to be a long day for the Illini.

Bright side: at least @IlliniFootball held them scoreless for 3:18. #Illini — Patrick Pfingsten (@pfingsten1) November 18, 2017

Sorry Illini, Juice Williams ain’t walking through that door — Keep the Chief (@landloyalty) November 18, 2017

A TD every 200 seconds trends to =



126-0 Ohio State victory



Go Illini pic.twitter.com/xpjG9uYfqd — ILLINOIS FOOTBALL 15-TIME B1G CHAMPS (@IllinoisLoyalty) November 18, 2017

Illinois at Ohio State — 2:30 p.m., ABC

While Miami and Virginia are finishing up — Will the last 6:50 of their game actually be done by 2:30? — check out this pregame interview with Lovie Smith and voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart.

Illinois at Ohio State — 2:30 p.m., ABC

Here's the thing. There is a chance — however slim it might be (and it's slim) — that Illinois does the wholly unexpected and somehow wins this game. Maybe Ohio State turns it over a bunch of times. Let's be honest. This game only goes Illinois' way with some number of defensive touchdowns.

But odds are, the Buckeyes prevail. Even not taking Illinois' injuries into consideration, Ohio State is simply at another level as a football program. Lovie Smith took some time in his weekly press conference on Monday to discuss where he feels the Illini program currently is.

"First off, the record says where you are as a program," he said. "In the end, that's what everyone is looking at. If you look at that, that's where we are. ... But, if you look a little deeper, our program is in a lot better shape than what it was. I think you have to look at which way you're trending. I think it's safe to say we're trending up.

"We've played a lot of young players that have gotten valuable time, but have improved as football players. I can't wait for us to finish up the season the right way. We've taken steps, and eventually we're going to get over the hump. Our program is a program that's on the rise. The future is looking bright on the field, off the field, the new facilities. There are a lot of things to get excited about. Our recruiting is going well, like it did last year, so people are still seeing the direction we're headed."

Illinois at Ohio State — 2:30 p.m., ABC

So what sort of challenge might Ohio State present Illinois today? Clearly, a big one, but let's break it down a bit with a look at the Buckeyes top two offensive threats.

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett has completed 203 of 301 passes for 2,557 yards. That and 30 touchdowns to go with just seven interceptions. That's more completions, more yards, more touchdowns (22 more) and fewer interceptions (10 fewer) than all three Illinois quarterbacks combined.

Barrett, of course, has also rushed for 572 yards and seven touchdowns. Then Ohio State has running back J.K. Dobbins. He's rushed 137 times for 1,038 yards and five touchdowns. Dobbins' rushing yardage is just 40 yards shy of Illinois' team rushing yardage compiled by eight different players.

"Urban Meyer has been a good football coach, whether it's been Utah, Florida or Ohio State now," Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. "He's had a lot of good players. Not just good players, he's a good football coach. Excellent football coach, really.

"Offensively, what they do causes you a lot of problems and a mobile quarterback in Barrett that can do an awful lot — a mobile quarterback that can throw I might add. Good runners. An excellent offensive line. But, defensively, starting up front, an excellent front and a lot of good athletes there. Greg Schiano does a really good job there. So, a big challenge for us this week."

Oddsmakers have said the 41-point line for today's game is the largest between two Big Ten teams. Ever. So that's where we stand with Illinois — losers of eight straight — in Columbus, Ohio, to face No. 8 Ohio State. The LIVE! Report will chronicle it all.

The Buckeyes are on the outside looking in of the College Football Playoff. The thing that could at least help their chances? A real thumping today. As 41-point favorites against the Illini, that seems to be what everyone is predicting.

Today's game does not set up well for Illinois. Injuries have continued to run rampant, with old new quarterback Chayce Crouch expected to start with Cam Thomas (concussion) and Jeff George Jr. (hand) likely out.

The Illini moved away from Crouch because the offense had become stagnant. Going back to him and giving him fewer weapons isn't exactly a pathway to success.

Because that's what Crouch will — or won't, in this case — have. Mikey Dudek is out, unlikely to return this season. Malik Turner missed last week. Then there's the guys that have been out for the season for some time. Namely freshman running back Mike Epstein, who was the main offensive threat the last time Crouch played (at quarterback, at least).

So Illinois faces a rather arduous task today at Ohio Stadium. Ten years ago, that was the sight of one of the biggest wins in program history. Odds aren't in the Illini's favor for a repeat.

