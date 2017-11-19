Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Nov. 19 Asmussen Top 25
Sun, 11/19/2017 - 3:21pm | Bob Asmussen

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:

SCHOOL   PREV.

1. Alabama   1
2. Miami   2
3. Wisconsin  3
4. Oklahoma   4
5. Clemson   5
6. Auburn   6
7. Ohio State   7
8. Central Florida   8
9. Georgia   9
10. TCU   10
11. Notre Dame   11
12. Penn State   12
13. USC  13
14. Mississippi State   15
15. Washington   16
16.South Florida   17
17. Washington State   18
18. Stanford   19
19. Memphis   20
20. Michigan State   21
21. LSU   23
22. Virginia Tech   --
23. Northwestern   --
24. Michigan  22
25. Oklahoma State   14
 

