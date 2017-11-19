Nov. 19 Asmussen Top 25
Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:
SCHOOL PREV.
1. Alabama 1
2. Miami 2
3. Wisconsin 3
4. Oklahoma 4
5. Clemson 5
6. Auburn 6
7. Ohio State 7
8. Central Florida 8
9. Georgia 9
10. TCU 10
11. Notre Dame 11
12. Penn State 12
13. USC 13
14. Mississippi State 15
15. Washington 16
16.South Florida 17
17. Washington State 18
18. Stanford 19
19. Memphis 20
20. Michigan State 21
21. LSU 23
22. Virginia Tech --
23. Northwestern --
24. Michigan 22
25. Oklahoma State 14
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.