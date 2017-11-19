Nov. 19 Asmussen Top 25

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 football panel. Here is this week's ballot:

SCHOOL PREV.

1. Alabama 1

2. Miami 2

3. Wisconsin 3

4. Oklahoma 4

5. Clemson 5

6. Auburn 6

7. Ohio State 7

8. Central Florida 8

9. Georgia 9

10. TCU 10

11. Notre Dame 11

12. Penn State 12

13. USC 13

14. Mississippi State 15

15. Washington 16

16.South Florida 17

17. Washington State 18

18. Stanford 19

19. Memphis 20

20. Michigan State 21

21. LSU 23

22. Virginia Tech --

23. Northwestern --

24. Michigan 22

25. Oklahoma State 14

