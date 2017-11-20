Illinois, Missouri renew series

It's back on.

The Illinois-Missouri football series hasn't been played since 2010, when the Tigers defeated the Illini 23-13 at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis.

But the two progams will renew their series starting in 2026, Illinois announced on Monday, as part of a four-year home-and-home series between the two programs.

Illinois will host Missouri on Sept. 26, 2026 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign before the Illini travel to Columbia, Mo., for a game on Sept. 18, 2027.

The two foes will meet again in Champaign on Sept. 16, 2028 before the series concludes on Sept. 15, 2029 in Columbia.

"We are pleased to reestablish the football rivalry series against Missouri," Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said. "As our football program advances, it is important that we build our nonconference schedule accordingly. The opportunity to compete against an opponent from the Southeastern Conference and to play a geographic rival like Missouri will be exciting for our players, coaches and fans."

Missouri leads the all-time series 17-7 against the Illini. Illinois has lost its last six games against the Tigers, spanning from 2002 to 2010 when the two programs met in St. Louis.

Illinois last beat Missouri 42-0 on Sept. 10, 1994, the last time the two programs played in Champaign.

The two programs last met in Columbia on Sept. 11, 1993, with the Tigers beating Illinois 31-3 in the Illini's season opener that year.