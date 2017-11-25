LIVE! Northwestern

FINAL: Northwestern 42, Illinois 7

Tim Beckman, Ron Zook, Ron Turner, Jim Valek and now Lovie Smith. Smith's Illini became only the fifth Illinois football team to suffer double-digit losses in a single season. And the Land of Lincoln Trophy will stay in Evanston, as the 22nd-ranked Wildcats won their third straight game in the series. The Illini lost 42-7 to the Wildcats, extending Illinois' losing streak to 10 games after a promising 2-0 start. Illinois finishes the season at 2-10 and 0-9 in Big Ten play.

Northwestern 42, Illinois 7 — 6:01 left in 4th quarter

The Wildcats keep tacking on. Jesse Brown scampered in from 18 yards out for Northwestern's sixth visit to the end zone for the game. After trailing at the end of the first quarter, the Wildcats have reeled off 42 unanswered points against the Illini.

Northwestern 35, Illinois 7 — 12:05 left in 4th quarter

The Wildcats have now scored 35 unanswered points against Illinois. The latest? A 4-yard touchdown run by Jeremy Larkin. Afteward, one Northwestern and two Illinois players were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. And Illini defensive tackle Tito Odenigbo was ejected for throwing a flag back at an official.

Northwestern 28, Illinois 7 — 8:47 left in 3rd quarter

While Illinois continues to go three-and-out on offense, Northwestern is becoming impossible to stop apparently. Justin Jackson broke a 79-yard run and then picked up the half yard he needed for the touchdown the next play. Pencil this one is as over.

Northwestern 21, Illinois 7 — 10:13 left in 3rd quarter

As ineffective as the Illinois offense has been — save for its initial drive of the game — the most recent Northwestern touchdown might be a dagger. Cam Thomas fumbled as he was sacked on the 2-yard line, and Northwestern Samdup Miller recovered it and scored. A two-score deficit might just be enough to see Illinois finsih the season on a 10-game losing streak.

Northwestern 14, Illinois 7 — Halftime

Illinois managed four first downs on its opening drive of the game. Since? Just one of those chain movers. But, hey, Blake Hayes is getting his usual workout. The freshman punter has five punts and is averaging 44.8 yards per punt. His last went 49 yards and then just kicked immediately out of bounds to pin Northwestern inside the 5-yard line. The Aussie truly might be the Illini's MVP.

The Illini offense has basically just bottomed out. Their first drive went 69 yards. They have 127 yards total in the first half, including 75 on the ground. Cam Thomas, meanwhile, is 6 of 10 for 52 yards through the air.

Garrick McGee is Lovie's Ryan Cubit — Steve (@IlliniToffee) November 25, 2017

Northwestern 14, Illinois 7 — 8:03 left in 2nd

Remember that thing about field position mattering? Sure you do. It was just 2 1/2 game minutes ago. So after Illinois misses on converting a 4th & 2 just inside the 50, Northwestern scores on a two-play drive.

Clayton Thorson conencted with Bennett Skowronek on a 52-yard pass (with Nate Hobbs mistiming his jump to lose out on the jump ball). Then Jelani Roberts scored on a 5-yard rush. Duration of the scoring drive? A full 29 seconds.

"It's almost like Illinois doesn't know what hit em!"- announcer



That's every Illini game for quite a bit now — John Mc O'Dooley (@GrayFedoraSport) November 25, 2017

Hey, what happened to our lead? #Illini — Chris Yates (@CPY87) November 25, 2017

Well, that was fun while it lasted. Time to move on with the rest of my Saturday. #Illini — The Pretentious Pariah (@Frustrated_Fan) November 25, 2017

Illinois 7, Northwestern 7 — 10:35 left in 2nd

The Illinois defense has played well. Namely, the Illini have gotten stops — including a first quarter interception in the red zone by freshman safety Bennett Williams. But sometimes field position makes a difference. Northwestern forced Illinois to punt from its own end zone and took possession at the Illin 49-yard line. Six plays later, Clayton Thorson connected with Garrett Dickerson on an 11-yard touchdown pass.

Illinois 7, Northwestern 0 — 8:38 left in 1st

Well, this game has already surpassed last week's disaster at Ohio State. After managing just five TOTAL first downs against the Buckeyes, Illinois picked up three first downs on its first drive against Northwestern and capped it with 23-yard touchdown run by freshman quarterback Cam Thomas. That came after the Illini defense forced a three-and-out on Northwestern's first drive.

So ... upset in the making?

Illinois vs. Northwestern — 3 p.m., FS1

Yes, Illinois has lost nine straight games. But Illini coach Lovie Smith still likes where his team is at mentally.

"We can't complain about the effort we've gotten throughout," Smith said. "The story has been, not been able to finish football games. We've started fast, but haven't been able to finish strong, but the effort has been there.

"Taking the last game away, we've had an opportunity, so, as a coach, that's what you want to see. You want to see your team keep fighting. You like to see big steps, but we've taken small steps throughout. It all comes out to this game. There's one more, no tomorrow."

Illinois vs. Northwestern — 3 p.m., FS1

Today's regular season finale doubles as senior day for Illinois. It won't be a lengthy ceremony either. While the Illini have 10 seniors listed on their roster, just nine will be honored today. The 10th is a walk-on wide receiver (Jordan Roberts) that joined the team in October.

Of the nine set to go through the Senior Day festivities, four will start in Kendrick Foster, Jaylen Dunlap and James Crawford and Christian DiLauro. DiLauro is in the lineup in place of freshman tackle Vederian Lowe. Ahmari Hayes might get a little run at cornerback.

It's not your typical Senior Day by any stretch of the imagination. Illinois' decision to go young (Lovie Smith would correct me here and say his best players are his youngest) It also makes me curious what next year's will look like. There are 17 juniors currently on the roster. How many will be here next year? Just a thought.

This is it. One final LIVE! Report from Memorial Stadium to wrap up the 2017 football season. The year got off to a good start, with Illinois beating Ball State and Western Kentucky to open its nonconference slate.

Then came a resounding defeat to a ranked South Florida team in Tampa. That was the start of the nine-game losing streak the Illini find themselves in as the season comes to a close today against Northwestern.

So what will it be — 3-9 or 2-10 for the Illini? Taking down a Northwestern team that's won six straight will not be an easy task. Not when Justin Jackson has been his consistent, productive self in the Wildcats' backfield and Clayton Thorson has elevated his play at quarterback.

The odd are against Illinois. Northwestern (8-3) got its signature win by taking down Michigan State in the middle of its winning streak. Last week was a 39-0 thumping of Minnesota, who beat the Illini earlier this year.

Nothing about Illinois has changed since last week's blowout loss at Ohio State. Yes, Cam Thomas is likelty to return at quarterback. But the Illini are the same young team that has struggled on offense for the entirety of the season.

Can they pull some miracle upset? Sure, in the wise words of Kevin Garnett, anything is possible. We'll see. With kickoff an hour away, get caught up on all things Illinois football from this week:

