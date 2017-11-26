Nov. 26 Asmussen Top 25
Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:
SCHOOL PREV.
1. Wisconsin 3
2. Oklahoma 4
3. Clemson 5
4. Auburn 6
5. Georgia 9
6. Ohio State 7
7. Alabama 1
8. Central Florida 8
9. Miami 2
10. TCU 10
11. Southern Cal 13
12. Penn State 12
13. Washington 15
14. Stanford 18
15.Memphis 19
16. LSU 21
17. Notre Dame 11
18 . Michigan State 20
19. Virginia Tech 22
20. Northwestern 23
21. Oklahoma State 25
22. San Diego State --
23. Washington State 17
24. NC State --
25. Michigan 24
