Nov. 26 Asmussen Top 25

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:

SCHOOL PREV.

1. Wisconsin 3

2. Oklahoma 4

3. Clemson 5

4. Auburn 6

5. Georgia 9

6. Ohio State 7

7. Alabama 1

8. Central Florida 8

9. Miami 2

10. TCU 10

11. Southern Cal 13

12. Penn State 12

13. Washington 15

14. Stanford 18

15.Memphis 19

16. LSU 21

17. Notre Dame 11

18 . Michigan State 20

19. Virginia Tech 22

20. Northwestern 23

21. Oklahoma State 25

22. San Diego State --

23. Washington State 17

24. NC State --

25. Michigan 24