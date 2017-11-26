Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Nov. 26 Asmussen Top 25
Nov. 26 Asmussen Top 25

Sun, 11/26/2017 - 10:54am | Bob Asmussen

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:

 

SCHOOL   PREV.

1. Wisconsin   3
2. Oklahoma   4
3. Clemson   5
4. Auburn  6
5. Georgia   9
6. Ohio State   7
7.  Alabama   1
8. Central Florida   8
9. Miami   2
10. TCU   10
11. Southern Cal   13
12. Penn State   12
13. Washington   15
14. Stanford   18
15.Memphis   19
16. LSU   21
17. Notre Dame   11
18 . Michigan State   20
19. Virginia Tech   22
20. Northwestern   23
21. Oklahoma State   25
22. San Diego State   --
23. Washington State   17
24. NC State   --
25. Michigan   24  

 

