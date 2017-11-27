UI football's Watson, Megginson intend to transfer

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football lost plenty of manpower in its recently-completed season due to injuries. Now the Illini roster is taking a different sort of hit.

Redshirt junior linebacker Tre Watson and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Gabe Megginson both announced Monday on Twitter they plan to transfer from Illinois. The decision comes on the heels of the Illini closing the 2017 season with a 42-7 loss to Northwestern, ending coach Lovie Smith's second season on a 10-game losing streak.

"Back on February 5th, 2014 I could have never forseen the circumstances that would greet me in the coming years when i signed to attend the school of my dreams in the University of Illinois," Watson wrote. "To say there's been turmoil is an incredible understatement, and yet i cherish every moment of my 3 and a half incredible years at this University for all they have brought me. I've had the opportunity to create friendships that will last a lifetime and the chance to play in front of some of the best fans in college football all across the country. This university gave me the chance to join the GREATEST fraternity known to man and in just a few weeks I will accomplish one of my life's goals in earning a degree from one of the most prestigious public institutions in the country. I could never thank everyone who helped me along this journey enough."

"With that being said, I will be pursuing my 5th year of eligibility at another institution and enrolling at a new school in January of 2018," Watson continued. "I will be receiving my full release as of Tuesday, the 28th. Moving forward, I know the program is in the right hands and that they'll continue building the pieces necessary to become consistently successful which is going to come sooner rather than later. In look at the direction of the program and what changes are occurring this is the best decision for my long term future. I still want you all to know that I carry the University of Illinois with me always as i will continue to bleed Orange and Blue wherever I may go. Blessings, Tre."

It’s not a goodbye, it’s a see you later #HailToTheOrange pic.twitter.com/P8d1QJrVUI — Tre Watson (@ILL_Tre33) November 27, 2017

"When you commit to a school, you never imagine leaving," Megginson wrote. "I feel that I made the best decision in coming to The University of Illinois, and now at this point in my life, I have to do what is best for me in leaving The University of Illinois. Talking about it with my friends and family, I know that this is what is best for me. Through all of the hard times, I have always be proud to be apart of this team. I told myself that the moment I was not all in for this program, I need to leave."

"I cannot thank Coach Beckman enough for giving me this opportunity," Megginson continued. "Thank you Coach Cubit, Coach Brattan, Coach Smith, Coach Butkus, Coach Boese, and Coach Ricker for showing me how to become a man. No matter the situation I know that I can call on any one of these coaches and they will go out of their way for me. I am so blessed and thankful for those relationships. Thank you to the strength staff, the academic staff, and the training staff for taking care of me as well. I am beyond proud to be a part of the OLine brotherhood that Coach Butkus has built here. I wish nothing but the best for this team and university. I have met my best friends here, the love of my life here, and mentors that will forever be a part of my life. I am grateful for the opportunity, but it is time to move forward. I will be officially released tomorrow and will have two years of eligibility left. Thank you so much, Illini Nation, Gabe."

Thank you for the time of my life. pic.twitter.com/M9sxYKrKQj — Gooey Megginson (@GabeMegginson72) November 28, 2017

Watson missed three games this season with a knee injury, eventually undergoing arthroscopic surgery in mid-October. He still finished tied for third on the team with 65 tackles, as well as 4 1/2 tackles for loss, 1 1/2 sacks and an interception. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound native of Tampa, Fla., was also voted captain by his teammates for four games this season.

He was a consensus three-star recruit who was won over by Tim Banks and Mike Ward, assistants on former Illini coach Tim Beckman's staff. Watson, who held 11 other offers when he picked Illinois, was on the roster for three head coaches in Beckman, Bill Cubit and Smith.

Megginson went from starting seven games as a redshirt freshman in 2016 to just two in 2017. The Jacksonville (Ill.) native was a consensus four-star recruit was pursued by former Illinois assistant Tom Brattan, who was offensive line coach under Beckman.

Like Watson, that means Megginson was an Illini under three different head coaches. The 6-5, 305-pounder held 27 other college offers when he chose Illinois.