Nelson transferring from Illinois

The latest transfer domino to fall for Illinois football happened on Tuesday afternoon, with Pat Nelson opting to transfer after three seasons with the program.

The safety finished third on this year's team with 65 tackles to go along with two forced fumbles, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

UI sports information director Kent Brown confirmed Nelson is leaving the program on Tuesday.

A Class of 2015 signee at Illinois out of Chicago Hales Franciscan, Nelson missed the 2015 season after tearing his ACL in a summer workout.

He emerged in the 2016 season, Lovie Smith's first in charge of the Illini, by playing in all 12 games and making six starts. He finished third on the team with 75 tackles, which included 16 tackles in the 2016 Big Ten opener at Nebraska.

Nelson's departure comes a day after another defensive starter, Tre Watson, announced he was transferring for his final season of eligiblity.

Watson and Nelson's departures mean two of the Illini's top four tacklers from the 2017 season won't return next year.

Another piece of the 2015 signing class, offensive lineman Gabe Megginson, also said on Monday he would transfer from Illinois. Megginson made nine starts during the past two seasons with the Illini.