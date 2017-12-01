Jones latest Illini to transfer

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois linebacker Julian Jones announced his intention to transfer on Friday afternoon.

The Atlanta Westlake product posted his “permission to contact” letter on Twitter, which allows other schools to reach out to Jones.

The junior missed the last five games of the 2017 season with an injury and finished 11th on the team with 29 tackles.

His biggest play in 2017 came against Western Kentucky on Sept. 9. He intercepted a pass and returned it 10 yards for a touchdown during the Illini's 20-7 win against the Hilltoppers, the last Illinois victory of the season.

Jones is the fifth scholarship player to leave since the end of the 2017 season, following offensive lineman Gabe Megginson, safety Pat Nelson, linebacker Try Watson and defensive lineman Tito Odenigbo.

Jones arrived at Illinois as part of the 2015 class. The former Arkansas State commit flipped his decision to Illinois in December 2014.

The son of former Missouri defensive back Adrian Jones played as a true freshman, primarily on special teams, before getting suspended for the final three games of the 2015 season after he was arrested on Nov. 11, 2015 at an Illinois football practice for being a fugitive from justice on a charge of aggravated sexual battery and simple battery.

Reinstated to the team during spring practices in 2016, Lovie Smith's first one at Illinois, Jones recorded 32 tackles last season and played in 11 games, making four starts.



