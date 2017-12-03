Dec. 3 Asmussen Top 25

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:SCHOOL PREV.

1. Clemson 3

2. Oklahoma 2

3. Georgia 5

4. Ohio State 6

5. Alabama 7

6. Wisconsin 1

7. Central Florida 8

8. Southern Cal 11

9. Penn State 12

10. Auburn 4

11. Miami 9

12 . Washington 13

14. TCU 10.

14. Memphis 15

15. Stanford 14

16. LSU 16

17. Notre Dame 17

18. Michigan State 18

19. Virginia Tech 19

20. Northwestern 20

21. Oklahoma State 21

22. San Diego State 22

23. Washington State 23

24. NC State 24

25. Boise State --