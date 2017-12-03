Dec. 3 Asmussen Top 25
Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:SCHOOL PREV.
1. Clemson 3
2. Oklahoma 2
3. Georgia 5
4. Ohio State 6
5. Alabama 7
6. Wisconsin 1
7. Central Florida 8
8. Southern Cal 11
9. Penn State 12
10. Auburn 4
11. Miami 9
12 . Washington 13
14. TCU 10.
14. Memphis 15
15. Stanford 14
16. LSU 16
17. Notre Dame 17
18. Michigan State 18
19. Virginia Tech 19
20. Northwestern 20
21. Oklahoma State 21
22. San Diego State 22
23. Washington State 23
24. NC State 24
25. Boise State --
