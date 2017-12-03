Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Dec. 3 Asmussen Top 25
Sun, 12/03/2017 - 12:24pm | Bob Asmussen

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is this week's ballot:SCHOOL   PREV.
1. Clemson   3
2. Oklahoma   2
3. Georgia   5
4. Ohio State   6
5. Alabama   7
6. Wisconsin   1
7. Central Florida   8
8. Southern Cal   11
9. Penn State   12
10. Auburn   4
11. Miami   9
12 . Washington   13
14. TCU   10.
14. Memphis   15
15. Stanford   14
16. LSU   16
17. Notre Dame   17
18. Michigan State   18
19. Virginia Tech   19
20. Northwestern   20
21. Oklahoma State   21
22. San Diego State   22
23. Washington State   23
24. NC State   24
25. Boise State   --

