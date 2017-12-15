Thieman moving on

As signing day approaches Wednesday, Illinois has another opening.

Sophomore receiver Dominic Thieman took to Twitter today to announce his plans to change schools. He becomes the ninth player to leave since the end of a 2-10 season.

Thieman thanked strength coach Joey Boese and former coaches Bill Cubit and Mike Bellamy, who recruited him to Illinois.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native played in 10 games in 2017, starting five. He finished with 11 catches for 144 yards.