Thieman moving on
|
As signing day approaches Wednesday, Illinois has another opening.
Sophomore receiver Dominic Thieman took to Twitter today to announce his plans to change schools. He becomes the ninth player to leave since the end of a 2-10 season.
Thieman thanked strength coach Joey Boese and former coaches Bill Cubit and Mike Bellamy, who recruited him to Illinois.
The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native played in 10 games in 2017, starting five. He finished with 11 catches for 144 yards.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.