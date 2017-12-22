Illini land four-star lineman
CHICAGO — Illinois ended the early signing period Friday on a serious high note with a serious boost to its 2018 recruiting class by signing four-star lineman Verdis Brown.
BOOM
It's official
Welcome to the #Illini family, @verdisbrown! pic.twitter.com/f6GzOkosm8
— Illini Football (@IlliniFootball) December 22, 2017
"I wanted my state to have a chance to also compete for bowl games and national championships," Brown said during his announcement at Robert. A. Black Magnet School in Chicago.
Brown, a Chicago native who transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., for his senior season, joins Dallas Bishop Dunne defensive tackle Calvin Avery at the top of Illinos' 2018 class. The one-time Florida State commit committed to the Illini among his 20-plus Division I offers.
@verdisbrown is coming home.
Mount Carmel IMG #Illini pic.twitter.com/g9jAMCgbyA
— Illini Football (@IlliniFootball) December 22, 2017
Brown is just the third in-state player in Illinois' 2018 class. While he could play as an offensive lineman like Danville's Julian Pearl and Belleville Althoff's Jordyn Slaughter, the 6-foot-3, 294-pound Brown will at least begin his Illinois career on defense.
Rivals.com has Illinois ahead of Northwestern and Nebraska, with 3 4 star recruits.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.