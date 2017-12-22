Illini land four-star lineman

CHICAGO — Illinois ended the early signing period Friday on a serious high note with a serious boost to its 2018 recruiting class by signing four-star lineman Verdis Brown.

"I wanted my state to have a chance to also compete for bowl games and national championships," Brown said during his announcement at Robert. A. Black Magnet School in Chicago.

Brown, a Chicago native who transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., for his senior season, joins Dallas Bishop Dunne defensive tackle Calvin Avery at the top of Illinos' 2018 class. The one-time Florida State commit committed to the Illini among his 20-plus Division I offers.

Brown is just the third in-state player in Illinois' 2018 class. While he could play as an offensive lineman like Danville's Julian Pearl and Belleville Althoff's Jordyn Slaughter, the 6-foot-3, 294-pound Brown will at least begin his Illinois career on defense.