Bob's final AP Top 25 Poll: Roll Tide
College football writer and AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen of The News-Gazette checks in with his final ballot from the 2017 season after Monday night's national championship game saw Alabama rally to defeat Georgia 26-23 in overtime.
TEAM. PREV.
1. Alabama 5
2. Georgia 3
3. Oklahoma 2
4. Ohio State 4
5. Central Florida 7
6. Wisconsin 6
7. Clemson 1
8. Penn State 9
9. TCU 14
10. Notre Dame 17
11. Michigan State 18
12. Auburn 10
13. Southern Cal 8
14. Oklahoma State 21
15. Miami 11
16. Washington 12
17. Northwestern 20
18. NC STATE 24
19. Mississippi State NR
20. South Florida NR
21. Boise State 25
22. LSU 16
23. Virginia Tech 19
24. Stanford 15
25. Florida Atlantic NR
