Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, January 9, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Bob's final AP Top 25 Poll: Roll Tide
| Subscribe

More Illini Sports

Bob's final AP Top 25 Poll: Roll Tide

Mon, 01/08/2018 - 11:20pm | Bob Asmussen

College football writer and AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen of The News-Gazette checks in with his final ballot from the 2017 season after Monday night's national championship game saw Alabama rally to defeat Georgia 26-23 in overtime.

TEAM.  PREV.
1. Alabama  5

2. Georgia 3

3. Oklahoma 2

4. Ohio State 4

5. Central Florida  7

6. Wisconsin 6

7. Clemson 1

8. Penn State  9

9. TCU 14

10. Notre Dame 17

11. Michigan State 18

12. Auburn 10

13. Southern Cal 8

14. Oklahoma State 21

15. Miami 11

16. Washington  12

17. Northwestern 20

18. NC STATE 24

19. Mississippi State NR

20. South Florida NR

21. Boise State 25

22. LSU 16

23. Virginia Tech 19

24. Stanford 15

25. Florida Atlantic NR









 

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments