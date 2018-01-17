UPDATE: George, Crouch leaving UI football team

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois put Cam Thomas on the fast track to starting quarterback last fall, eschewing a potential redshirt season to give the true freshman the same early experience as more than a dozen of his classmates.

Thomas will have every opportunity to keep proving himself when spring practices begin in early March. The Chicago Heights native is now the only scholarship quarterback on the Illini roster after Jeff George Jr. announced he was transferring and Chayce Crouch announched he was ending his football career within two hours of each other Wednesday afternoon.

George appeared in seven games and made five starts in the 2017 season after replacing Crouch in the starting lineup. The redshirt sophomore completed 94 of 181 passes for 1,273 yards and seven touchdowns and led the Illini in total offense (1,192 yards). He ultimately gave way to Thomas, who finished the season as starter.

“For my entire life I have bled orange and blue,” George wrote in a note he posted to Twitter to announce his transfer. “Coach (Tim) Beckman and Coach (Bill) Cubit blessed me with an unbelievable opportunity to live out my dream to play for the University of Illinois. I cannot thank them enough for that. Having spent the past four years here I will have earned my degree in management from the top business school in the nation, competed at the highest level in college sports and made relationships that will last forever. ...

“With that being said, after discussions with Coach (Lovie) Smith as well as my family, it would be in my best interest to pursue my athletic career with two years of eligibility left at a school that will best utilize the abilties I have to offer. I say this with an extremely heavy heart as the Illini have been and will continue to be my family.”

Crouch switched to tight end after George became the starting quarterback, although he was back at quarterback at Ohio State with Thomas injured. He put up 531 yards of total offense in 2017 after making one start at quarterback in 2016 and playing as Wes Lunt’s backup in 2015.

“Being a kid from central Ohio, I never would’ve guessed I would end up playing for the Fighting Illini,” Crouch’s own social media note began. “However, the decision to join this family was the best decision I ever made. It was truly a pleasure to suit up for the Orange and Blue for the past four years. Each play I was on the field, I laid it all on the line to represent the University the best I could. ...

“With that being said, I don’t think there is anything left to give. I have decided to hang up the cleats and end my career as a Fighting Illini. At this point in my life, this is what is best for me and I hope you all respect my decision.”

Thomas as the only scholarship quarterback come spring practice isn’t Illinois’ only issue at the position. The Illini still don’t have an offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach after Lovie Smith fired Garrick McGee in December, and their depth at quarterback will remain an issue come the 2018 season.

While three-star recruit M.J. Rivers signed in December, fellow three-star Coran Taylor did not. The Illini still hope to add the Peoria native come the regular signing period that starts in February.

George’s transfer and Crouch’s retirement make for 13 players to leave the program after the 2017 season. Also transferring were wide receivers Dominic Thieman and Sam Mays, linebackers Tre Watson, Julian Jones and Christion Abercrombie, defensive linemen Sean Adesanya and Tito Odenigbo, defensive backs Patrick Nelson and Chris James, offensive lineman Gabe Megginson and punter Bryce Baringer.