Phair leaving Illinois for Colts

The Illinois football team will need a new defensive line coach for the 2018 season.

Mike Phair is leaving the program to become the defensive line coach with the Indianapolis Colts, sources close to the program confirmed to The News-Gazette on Thursday afternoon.

FootballScoop first reported the move.

Phair has spent the last three seasons with Illinois. Tim Beckman first hired him to coach the defensive line and serve as the program's co-defensive coordinator prior to the 2015 season.

Phair held that role for the entire 2015 season, a season that saw Beckman get fired a week before the season opener.

Interim coach Bill Cubit led the Illini program during the 2015 season and after the season ended, promoted Phair to defensive coordinator.

But that title was only good for a few months. Once Josh Whitman fired Cubit in March 2016 and hired Lovie Smith two days later, Smith kept Phair on staff, but as the program's defensive line coach, a role he held the past two seasons.

Phair helped develop two NFL draft picks during his time at Illinois, with Jihad Ward getting drafted in the second round of the 2016 draft by the Oakland Raiders and Dawuane Smoot getting drafted in the third round of the 2017 draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.